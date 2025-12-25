Messing With Nature
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The collapse of ‘Net Zero’ is upon us - PART 3
Blackouts are coming!
Jul 6
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The collapse of ‘Net Zero’ is upon us - PART 2
How a healthy respect for science and nature ended the man made 'war on carbon'.
Jul 4
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May 2026
Kathryn Porter explains why Scotland's Energy Grid is being pushed towards collapse
AGCC speech 26 May 2026
May 27
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The proposed industrialisation of Loch Ness (Scotland) and surrounding area - visualised! (video)
And how we can protect Scotland from being destroyed by 'Net Zero'
May 9
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23:58
April 2026
The collapse of ‘Net Zero’ is upon us - PART 1
How a healthy respect for science and nature ended the man made 'war on carbon'.
Apr 7
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January 2026
A petition has just been launched to save Scotland's iconic Loch Ness from being industrialised in the name of 'Net Zero'.
More than 500 signatures so far!!
Jan 3
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December 2025
A Christmas Message
Who is Messie?
Dec 25, 2025
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A World Committed to Tackling 'Duck Quack', 'Dog Bark' and 'Climate Change'.
Ducks quack, dogs bark and climates change. This is what they do.
Dec 13, 2025
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“Renewable” energy is TRASHING the countryside | MGUY Australia
Scottish villagers "fed up with industrialisation of their community"
Dec 12, 2025
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messing with nature
October 2025
How Diesel Generators Are Helping Us Fight The War on Carbon
A report by Alexandra Fasulo
Oct 28, 2025
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messing with nature
HEADLINE: Conservationist warns Australia’s renewable energy push ‘fragmenting forests’ and wiping out wildlife, as new mapping exposes…
a report by Sky News Australia with additional commentary
Oct 10, 2025
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TRAILER: Playing God - part 1
exploring the science and ethics of 'Net Zero' industrialisation
Oct 2, 2025
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12:48
© 2026 messing with nature
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