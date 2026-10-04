Proof of Nessie?

Loch Ness in the Scottish Highlands, home of the legendary Loch Ness Monster, has always been a place of mystery, intrigue and controversy.

Lately, a new mystery has reignited the debate over Nessie and caused much speculation among locals and tourists alike.

Local trees have begun dying in bizarre ways.

Wild theories abound

Many theories have been put forward to explain this damage. Top of the list is the theory that Nessie is somehow responsible.

A local campaign group has already been set up to save the trees from being damaged any further. We spoke to one of their fundraisers.

It’s definitely Nessie. No doubt about it. It has all the hallmarks. We’re not quite sure why Nessie is coming out of the Loch. We think she might be foraging for food at night. But she must be stopped. We can’t have her destroying the environment like this. It’s making our countryside look like a post apocalyptic wasteland.

Dying trees beside the Loch Ness Experience in Drumnadrochit.

As you can see the trees look burnt or frazzled. We think this is caused by Nessie’s foul breath as she forages for insects or birds. Wild Haggi are known to climb trees looking for eggs at this time of year, so she might be after those too. But we’re open to other explanations for this tree damage. It could just be that Nessie breathes fire.

We wanted to know if they had any actual proof Nessie is the culprit.

We’ve been working with AI which has produced a set of images showing exactly what is happening. The images are pretty compelling. We believe this counts as proof.

Here are some of the images.

As trees continue to die the campaign group keeps growing and weekly meetings are now being held to discuss how to protect the trees from any further damage.

Solutions

The most popular solution being proposed is to surround Loch Ness with a giant steel fence to keep Nessie in. Other suggestions include dumping boatloads of fish into Loch Ness every day to make sure Nessie never goes hungry, draining the loch completely or covering the water with ping pong balls.

A spokesperson for the group told us:

We just want to save our trees. We’re keeping all options on the table at this stage.

Effects on Tourism

Surveys conducted over the summer have revealed a mixed response with many tourists cancelling their trips for fear of being eaten themselves, while others have flown in and set up camp for weeks at a time, hoping to catch a glimpse of Nessie emerging from the waters and roaming the hills at night.

The whole area surrounding Loch Ness, from Inverness to Fort Augustus, is now covered in trail cams and the amount of footage submitted for analysis has been overwhelming, but so far the only creatures caught on camera have been dogs, deer and the occasional stray sheep.

Dying tees in Inverness at the North end of Loch Ness

Real World Solutions

In late 2026 plans for a giant electrified steel fence to surround the entire Loch were submitted to the Highland Council. The estimated cost of the Loch Ness Electric Fence (LENF) project currently stands at around 2.5 billion pounds.

The project manager for LNEF, who resides in Barbados, told us via skype

We are facing an environmental catastrophe and we must act now before it is too late. Our proposal to surround Loch Ness with a giant electrified fence is the best option available. The technology is tried-and-tested and it will create thousands of new jobs for the local community and provide a golden opportunity to train young people in fencing which is one of Scotland’s fastest growing industries. Our project will also boost tourism in the area thanks to the construction of a new cycle track running alongside the entire 50 miles of electrified perimeter fencing. We believe tourists will flock to Scotland to see the new fence which will be the largest and highest electric fence in Europe. This project will mark a new chapter for the local communities and demonstrate that Scotland is a global leader in innovative engineering projects to save the environment while boosting the economy and creating new jobs.

A decision on the planning application is due to be made early in 2027, and while the proposal looks set to be approved there is one group who don’t seem too happy about the whole thing.

Scientists have expressed doubts

A group of scientists have raised their objections to the project, claiming the tree damage might not be caused by Nessie after all.

Their claims were immediately dismissed as ‘utter nonsense’ by the local community and the 237 businesses who now have contracts to build the Loch Ness Electric Fence (LNEF).

But despite having no support among the community we wanted to hear their views.

First of all thanks for talking to us. We appreciate that. Nobody else will. It’s hard to know where to start really. Look, we don’t want to get into a debate about Nessie, but as scientists we must stick to the objective facts and the scientific method. And as scientists we have a professional duty to point out that the tree damage observed in the Loch Ness area conforms to the kind of damage caused by electromagnetic radiation from SMART technology. We already have extensive evidence from around the world showing how this technology kills trees, as well as insects, birds and other life forms. Here are just a handful of examples.

The tree damage we see around the Loch Ness area has all the hallmarks of this type of radiation damage and it is caused by exposure to SMART technology. The dying trees are all situated next to SMART technology which is emitting RF radiation 24/7. If the locals are serious about saving their trees then they will need to remove all of this technology straight away.

It’s really not hard to figure out what is causing this damage. You could say it is caused by ‘bad breath from a monster’, but the ‘monster’ is not Nessie - who by all accounts is a benevolent beast - the ‘monster’ is SMART technology and the ‘bad breath’ is man-made, non-native, pulsed electromagnetic radiation. As well as extensive research on tree death we also have thousands of studies showing biological harm to all other forms of life, including humans. This ‘monster’ has such bad breath it threatens all life on this planet. There are so many of us raising the alarm on this issue.

Take smart meters for example. These also emit the same toxic radiation in short powerful bursts and they are proven to make people sick with a range of debilitating symptoms and injuries such as brain fog, headaches, insomnia, anxiety, tinnitus, rashes, vision problems and blood coagulation. And we can show these effects in the laboratory and with real test subjects.

All of this technology will have to be removed if local councils want to save the environmental and protect public health - and avoid lawsuits! - and this includes removing the technology which has been deployed in the Loch Ness area too. Legal challenges against the installation of this tech are now being won in the UK. And as public awareness of this issue grows we are likely to see every household in the UK rejecting this tech over the next few years and in many cases suing for damages to their health. The industry are aware of this and are already warning shareholders to expect an avalanche of lawsuits on health grounds. And of course the insurance industry will not insure this technology for the same reason. They know it is completely toxic too.

We were curious to know if they thought removing this technology would negatively impact the renewables industry.

Oh yes absolutely. The entire renewables industry is utterly dependent on the SMART grid. Everybody understands that. So yes it will be financially and strategically devastating for them. It will kill the whole project.

In effect, the renewables industry are telling everyone in the country they will need to install asbestos into their home - and onto every street light, car, rooftop and so on - as a key component of their new energy infrastructure. But of course smart technology is much more toxic than asbestos, so it’s even worse than that. The renewables industry will not survive the collapse of the smart grid industry. They are two sides of the same coin. All of this technology will have to be dismantled. It is simply too toxic. Many people can no longer live inside their homes because of the injury caused by smart meters. And insect populations are down by three-quarters. Trees are dying. Birds are dying. The planet is dying. We have tens of thousands of studies linking all of this to the pollution from smart technology. The pollution from this technology is by far the greatest threat to the planet we currently face. It really is the most dangerous and malevolent ‘monster’ you could possibly imagine - a mechanical monster that breathes harmful radiation! This monster will have to be ‘slain’ if we are to protect human health and the wider environment. As scientists we have been saying this for years.

To learn more about these most serious and urgent issues watch this film which includes the study of trees in the Loch Ness area.

Underneath the video on the substack page itself you will find links to all sources, studies, books and additional info.

It should not need stating that this issue needs to be addressed before any further ‘renewables’ projects are approved in the Loch Ness area, or indeed the country.

All existing ‘smart’ technology will have to be removed at vast expense. The public cannot afford for planners to spend even more of their money on reckless schemes that are destined to fail and be abandoned on health and environmental grounds.