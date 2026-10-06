Messing With Nature

Messing With Nature

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Cheerio
3h

The Ice Age projection may just be back with us.

Perhaps with the combination of the current Grand Solar Minimum we are cascading towards along with planned geoengineering to block out the sun as per Solar Radiation Management of Stratospheric Aerosol Injection and Marine Cloud Brightening at the same time as the solar minimum occurs. This COULD just cause a mass starvation due to lack of food production... as predicted by top geoengineers.

But all that being said, climatologists in the 70's were completely wrong about the ICE AGE COMETH including Crawford Prize winning, late Paul Ehrlich. So why would we put our faith in them NOW?

What I wonder to and fascinated that you connected the SMART GRID to the Net Zero plans... what I see it as is the monetary plan to change our fiat/petro dollar into a Carbon Credit system and THAT's why They™ (Carney in particular) needs the SMART GRID up and running. Without it, there would be no way to track people credit scores...

https://cheriseagirl.substack.com/p/dear-little-town-anywhere-canada?r=1b895l&utm_campaign=post-expanded-share&utm_medium=web

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