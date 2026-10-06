The Glen Earrach proposal to build a PSH scheme beside Loch Ness in Scotland is to be considered on Wednesday 7th October 2026.

The application has been submitted under the banner of Net Zero and Glen Earrach have claimed their proposed machine (PSH) will avert ‘climate change’ by reducing carbon emissions.

The front page of Glen Earrach’s website

Introduction

Here is a ‘pre flight checklist’ for councillors involved in the decision making process, to help them establish clarity and situational awareness with respect to this colossal proposal.

While the team here at MWN are obviously opposed to the proposal we are sympathetic to those who support the project, or feel they should support the project.

We understand the power of scientifically crafted PR and marketing as well as the natural desire we all have to jump on the latest bandwagon, succumb to the warm embrace of group-think and not ask challenging questions - something which will often earn you the label ‘Negative Nancy’ who is ‘letting the side down’.

Our concern is that the mood of extreme ‘positivity’ and ‘can-do attitude’ that has surrounded this project has created the exact same mood that drunk teenagers feel (“Hell yeah, let’s do this! This is going to be awesome!!”) as they all pile into a car and go for a drive at 4am to the local beach - shortly before wrapping the car around a tree at 85mph.

Perhaps as they were all getting into the car one of them wanted to speak up and voice their opposition to this plan, but did not for fear of being labelled a ‘Negative Nancy’ who is ‘letting the side down’.

The job of PR and marketing (AKA ‘hype’) is to override people’s better judgement and make them do things (or support things) that they will probably later come to regret.

Our checklist is intended to be the opposite of PR and, in that sense, its antidote.

Even if our points feel a little harsh and unforgiving, remember that no money has been spent and no ground has been bulldozed so no harm has been done. It is better to address these topics now rather than wish they had been addressed further down the line when it is too late.

A checklist after the fact is just a list of regrets.

Please excuse any errors or typos - the decision date took us by surprise and we have written this checklist in haste.

This article will likely be updated / corrected after posting. Please refer to the website version and always refresh.

1. Have we assessed the environmental and public health impacts of this proposal?

Net Zero’s ‘renewables’ industry is reliant on the SMART grid to operate. Here are some big players in the industry confirming the importance of the SMART grid (SMART meters etc).

Glen Earrach’s proposal is therefore reliant on the SMART grid. In technical terms the PSH machine they want to build has a turbine/ pump and one end and a SMART meter at the other. Both ends of this machine need to be properly assessed for their impact on the environment and public health.

The end of the machine which interfaces directly with millions of people in their own homes (ie the SMART meter) is arguably more critical than the turbines buried inside the hillside which ‘only’ affect the Loch Ness area.

If SMART meters are not a viable or safe technology then neither is Glen Earrach’s proposal.

An independent survey of trees in the Loch Ness area has already revealed significant tree damage from existing SMART technology. The visible tree damage is just one visual indicator of the harm being inflicted on all life (insects, birds, people etc).

Many trees in Drumnadrochit are suffering crown death caused by RF pollution from new SMART street lights (more examples in the film below)

(above) Tree death and asymmetrical damage (tower facing) next to the Loch Ness Exhibition in Drumnadrochit caused by RF pollution from nearby cell tower. More examples in the film below.

The results of this survey - along with similar surveys and scientific studies - can be viewed in this film (sources and additional info are linked below the video).

To make the environment safe again the currently deployed SMART technology will have to be removed (at great expense). We certainly should not be adding any more.

However, the SMART grid being proposed under Net Zero will require SMART technology to be deployed absolutely everywhere. This will increase the amount of pollution by several orders of magnitude, causing even greater harm to the environment and to public health.

SMART meters cause injury and are therefore not viable.

Exposure to SMART meters for only a few minutes causes coagulation of the blood, even in deep veins. This has been demonstrated with ultrasound and dark field microscopy both in vitro and in vivo (these studies are also included in the film above).

This is just one type of injury caused by this technology. We already have millions of people sick from these devices, many of whom have had to move out of their homes.

Legal battles in the UK have already been fought and won by those injured by this technology. For example, SMART meter installation has been denied by court ruling. (again, all this is shown in the film linked above).

Let’s think this through…. as awareness of the harms caused by this technology increases it is likely that most people in the country will decide to reject SMART meters and other SMART tech on health grounds, taking energy companies to court if necessary. Yet we’ve already heard from the experts saying the SMART grid is key to the operation of ‘renewables’ under Net Zero (“the glue that holds it all together”).

The wireless industry already warns shareholders to expect a tsunami of health related lawsuits in the near future and the big insurance companies refuse to insure this technology for this reason. They view it as the highest possible risk (see film for details on these points).

Correspondence between the EM-Radiation Research Trust and the UK government has revealed the government ‘does not know’ who is liable for the harm caused by this technology. As part of this ongoing correspondence (all available to view on their website and featured in the film above) a barrister has noted that government representatives signing off on this technology can in fact be held personally liable for damages.

From a technical, environmental and public health perspective it would appear that SMART grids - a key component of Net Zero and ‘renewables’ - are a non-viable enterprise, and a reckless and irresponsible one at that. This makes Net Zero itself a non-viable enterprise, including Glen Earrach’s proposal.

In fact we should be focusing on removing this technology as fast as possible and holding those responsible for its deployment to account, and not signing off on projects that will demand even more of this polluting technology to be deployed throughout the country.

At the very least Glen Earrach’s application should explain exactly how their proposed PSH scheme will operate in the absence of a SMART grid, given that this technology is completely toxic and already in the process of being removed - with injured parties using legal means when necessary.

2. Have we assessed the likelihood of this project being abandoned and/ or failing before completion and the impact this would have on the local area?

This is a very real concern and one that should be taken seriously, especially when spending other people’s money (ie the taxpayer).

The credibility of Net Zero and support for the movement is tanking throughout all areas of society - including mainstream culture. We have covered this narrative collapse in previous articles, as have other commentators.

Based on these trends it seems unlikely ‘Net Zero’ will even exist 5 or 10 years from now.

This is important given that 1) the Glen Earrach proposal is part of the Net Zero enterprise and 2) the project has a build time of around a decade assuming there are no delays due to logistical problems, geological problems, financial problems, supply chain problems, grid collapse, socio-political factors or other unforeseen obstacles.

Therefore it is likely society will have already moved on from Net Zero long before this project is even scheduled for completion.

Double the construction time (a very real possibility given the magnitude of this project and potential for problems) and Net Zero may already be a distant memory.

We need to consider the future. For example, 20 year olds living in 2046 will not care for ‘Net Zero’ (and may not even know what it was), but they will still care for the environment and they will want to be able to enjoy an unspoiled Highlands free from industrial sprawl or the mess from half finished projects.

Experts in the energy grid, such as Kathryn Porter, are already warning of nationwide grid blackouts within a couple of years and the need to build half a dozen (conventional) power stations just to keep the grid up and running. Under these circumstances the public is likely to demand all resources be immediately withdrawn from Net Zero policies and ‘renewables’ projects and diverted towards securing our energy needs with tried-and-tested (conventional) power stations - a move which will also save the countryside from being destroyed any further by ‘renewables’ industrial sprawl (wind, solar, transmission lines, hydro etc).

The abandonment/ collapse / stagnation of GEE’s colossal project before completion is not only a very real possibility - it seems likely when looking at the big picture.

3. Have we assessed how the current legal action against Bill Gates (a major figure in the Net Zero movement) will affect the public perception and viability of high profile Net Zero projects like Glen Earrach’s PSH proposal?

Further to the previous points, this live case is likely to speed up the collapse of Net Zero and provoke intense scrutiny of everyone involved in Net Zero and their motivations. In terms of PR it will be (and already is) a disaster.

For anyone living under a rock, Bill Gates is a major investor in - and promoter of - Net Zero as well as the largest private owner of farmland (soon to be data centre land?) in the US. He has interests in artificial ‘meat’, atmospheric particulate programs to dim the sun, SMART technology and many other business interests that fall under the Net Zero umbrella.

Bill Gates has been ordered to defend his other business enterprise (‘public health’) in court on 22nd October 2026 in the Netherlands, along with Albert Bourla (CEO of Pfizer), Mark Rutte (former Dutch PM and secretary general of NATO) and around a dozen other defendants.

The legal case has been brought by 7 vaccine-injured victims, 3 of whom have already died.

This case does not simply seek medical damages for botched medical treatment. The defendants (Gates is one of them) are directly accused of deception, fraud/ science fraud and intentional harm (depopulation/ mass murder) for their part in the Covid enterprise. The accusations could not be any more serious or - for want of a better word - ‘sensational’.

Expert testimony has already been submitted under oath by professionals from the industry (such as a former Vice President and Worldwide Head of Allergy and Respiratory Research at Pfizer) to support these allegations.

The details of the case, including the expert testimony which has already been submitted under oath, can be viewed on this website.

The following video provides an overview of the case and we would suggest it gives an insight into where the Net Zero enterprise could be headed in the next few years, at least in terms of public perception, given that the Net Zero enterprise is being managed by essentially the same interests that managed the Covid enterprise.

The court proceedings will be live streamed on the 22nd October to the world.

As already noted, the individuals and organisations implicated in these allegations (Gates, The WEF, the UN, the WHO, the corporate mass media etc) are the same individuals and organisations who have been pushing the ‘Net Zero’ enterprise.

Therefore the potential for both ‘narrative collapse’ and ‘credibility collapse’ in the eyes of the general population is huge and should be carefully considered.

Gates is an open advocate of depopulation with direct links to the Eugenics movement (he admits his father was head of planned parenthood which was an offshoot of the Eugenics movement). As Gates has admitted in interviews “it was very controversial to be involved with that”.

Such high profile proceedings against Gates - a major player in the Net Zero movement - is likely to trigger a realisation among the general public that the ideology behind Eugenics (that only the rich and powerful have a claim to the world’s resources and everybody else should live as serfs and even be sterilised and/ or depopulated) and the practical consequences of Net Zero policies align perfectly.

This realisation is likely to cause a passionate lack of enthusiasm for all things Net Zero and demands for all funding and resources to be diverted away from all Net Zero policies immediately.

Suffice to say that if major players within the Net Zero movement are shown to have any links to criminal activity on the scale alleged in this court case it would be yet another blow to the credibility of Net Zero.

It would therefore be prudent to halt all pending Net Zero projects and policies until all investigations have been completed and public trust has been restored.

4. The Glen Earrach proposal promises to lower carbon. Have we determined that carbon is actually a pollutant?

In science there are no bad questions and this question is perfectly valid.

Carbon is now being widely recognised as plant food and a boon for nature. Increased atmospheric carbon boosts plant growth. This is a good thing.

The IPCC recently ditched RCP8.5 and the EPA have rescinded their Endangerment Finding on carbon (carbon is no longer classified as a ‘pollutant’). Both changes have occurred since Glen Earrach submitted their application.

These changes also reflect the huge shift in public opinion on this matter.

Net Zero’s ‘war on carbon’ will have no place in a society that recognises carbon as an ally, and embraces it as a vital component of the natural environment.

And as a Net Zero project which markets itself as an anti-carbon ‘solution’, Glen Earrach’s proposal is already out of date and out of step with the science.

Concerns about ‘carbon’ are no longer relevant from an environmental perspective - if they ever were. In fact, attempts to reduce carbon are now recognised as counter productive, on top of being prohibitively expensive and environmentally disastrous.

Glen Earrach’s proposal is at odds with both the state of science and the zeitgeist. And with a ten year construction time (plus delays) this is only going to become more apparent.

There is a growing recognition that the renewables industry has already depleted our grid to the point of collapse and for the sake of energy security and affordable energy we must build conventional power stations that offer reliable cheap energy and are suited to the grid (the grid was designed for such power stations, not renewables).

As the founder of Greenpeace, Patrick Moore, is at pains to point out (see clip above), atmospheric carbon is currently at historic low levels - just above the level at which plants begin to die. Our planet would benefit greatly from having more carbon in the atmosphere, not less.

The optimum level for plant growth (and food production!) is around 5 times higher than current levels. The slight increase in atmospheric carbon that we’ve experienced over the past few decades has caused a measurable greening of the planet which is a good thing.

In addition to carbon’s beneficial effects on the environment, scientists have also explained how carbon is not a driver of ‘global warming’ at the levels we have today, or at higher levels and that the very concept of ‘climate change’ (as it is framed) has no basis in science and is a political invention - it is a misrepresentation of what the climate is or how it works.

And from a public relations perspective, carbon-phobic views are becoming increasingly unpopular, and even taboo.

This is a problem for Net Zero which is (as the name suggests) a movement dedicated to demonising carbon and waging a war on it - a war which is not only unnecessary but comes at a huge cost to the environment, our standard of living, the development of the third world, our ability to feed ourselves and our human rights (privacy, travel, property ownership etc).

Glen Earrach’s PSH proposal is based on the outdated assumption that waging a war on carbon is both necessary and beneficial. If we remove these unscientific claims about ‘saving the planet’ what remains is a hugely destructive and disruptive industrial project at the heart of Scotland’s most iconic loch - a project which (after at least a decade of bulldozing, explosive tunnelling and pouring concrete) will end up being a net drain on the grid, consuming more power than it gives back.

And the very concept of PSH (and storage generally) is itself an admission that wind and solar do not work at scale. These technologies are only suitable for individual off grid houses in remote locations. They cannot service a national or even regional grid.

The need for SMART meters to ration energy on an underpowered grid is yet another admission that ‘renewables’ are a failed technology and the whole enterprise is a colossal waste of money, resources and a criminal assault on the natural environment.

Plus we have already established that SMART meters (along with SMART street lights, SMART cars and so on) are so toxic to human health and the environment that they will have to be removed anyway (see this film for details on that).

And on top of these practical considerations, the shift away from carbon-phobic attitudes and policies, along with the official re-designation of carbon as ‘not a pollutant’ which is also a boon for the environment, makes Glen Earrach’s proposal a very expensive and environmentally destructive ‘solution’ to a problem which does not actually exist.

5. Have we held Glen Earrach to scientific standards?

As mentioned in the previous point, Glen Earrach have made specific scientific claims regarding carbon and ‘climate change’. They have justified their proposal on the back of these claims. They have marketed their machine to the public as a low-carbon ‘solution’ to avert ‘climate change’. These claims assert that carbon is a pollutant that will somehow cause a ‘climate catastrophe’ or worsen a ‘climate crisis’.

Given the enormity of their project, these claims MUST be subjected to the most rigorous scientific analysis. They cannot be simply accepted at face value.

If Glen Earrach are not prepared to debate their own scientific claims with the thousands of scientists who claim the opposite, then they should be instructed to drop those claims. This would mean resubmitting their application without claiming (or even implying) carbon is a threat to the environment, or that their PSH project is ‘saving the planet’ or ‘averting a climate catastrophe’ in any way.

Their revised application should be purely a business proposal and not present itself as a solution to ‘save the planet’ by lowering carbon. And they should make this crystal clear to the local community during the public consultation period.

It is unfair on Glen Earrach themselves to not hold them to proper scientific standards, as approving an application resting on false claims opens them up to accusations of science fraud.

Glen Earrach are proposing a giant machine. If they claim - or even imply - their machine will avert a climate disaster by lowing carbon emissions they need to be cross examined by scientists who are capable of challenging them on their claims - and there are plenty of them who could do this.

The claim that 97% of scientists are in agreement on ‘climate change’ is false.

‘Consensus’ is not a valid scientific argument. It is a logical fallacy. If 97% of scientists agreed tomorrow that the Earth was flat this would not make it true. The whole point of science is to remove consensus from the debate by structuring arguments around falsifiable hypotheses, objective observations and logical arguments instead. That way we don’t have to take anyone’s word for it.

But even if consensus was a valid scientific argument the so called ‘climate consensus’ is not even remotely representative of the scientific community. It was just another example of PR (hype).

The fact is there are far more scientists who reject the AGW hypothesis as it is framed by the Net Zero movement. They make a compelling case and one that involves a multitude of factors and not just ‘carbon’.

The ‘renewables’ industry - including Glen Earrach - must not be allowed to operate like a New Age crystal shop, selling their products based on unscientific and unchallenged claims about their magical healing properties.

The stakes are far too high for everybody concerned.

6. Is ‘climate science’ (of the variety promoted by the Net Zero movement) credible science?

Science revolves around falsifying a hypothesis. No credible branch of science fears scrutiny and analysis because this is the essence of scientific methodology. The behaviour of climate scientists (those loyal to Net Zero) reveals the exact opposite attitude.

Glen Earrach have made specific scientific claims (reducing carbon, stopping ‘climate change’ etc) with respect to their proposed machine (PSH). It must be established on what basis are these claims being made.

It is a documented fact that every prediction made by the official experts over the past century has been invalidated by the climate itself.

The climate has always done the opposite of their predictions.

Only a few decades ago the experts were predicting a new ice age ‘within our lifetimes’ and they were calling for urgent ‘climate action’ in order to avert a climate catastrophe - sound familiar?

Their proposal to ‘save the planet’ from a ‘climate disaster’ was to cover the polar ice with black soot in order to absorb the sun’s energy and melt the ice. Their other solution was to use nuclear energy to melt the polar ice.

Here is a clip of Leonard Nimoy outlining these plans.

We are all eternally grateful these ‘solutions’ were never implemented.

Had they gone ahead and approved such measures we’d all still be dealing with the catastrophic consequences today, both in terms of environmental destruction and economic ruin.

Looking back we can see that their predictions were all wrong, their fear mongering was unjustified, their science was invalid and their ‘climate action’ (had they gone ahead with their ‘solution’) would have destroyed the environment.

The climate alarmism that defines the Net Zero movement is always wrong because it assumes a linear behaviour, whereas the actual climate behaves in a cyclical fashion (just like the rest of nature).

This fundamental conceptual error is still a part of the Net Zero movement and why they are still predicting ‘global boiling’ more than a decade after the ice caps were supposed to have melted - but didn’t.

When predictions are proven wrong by nature the original hypothesis MUST be marked as invalid and discarded. Yet in the case of the official ‘climate science’ behind Net Zero this never happens. The science remains ‘valid’ despite a 100% failure rate when it comes to predicting the climate.

Today we have thousands of scientists presenting work which refutes the current ‘global boiling’ alarmism and the claim that carbon is a pollutant which must be reduced (Net Zero) in order to stop a climate catastrophe.

Failing to listen to them, and pushing ahead with costly and environmentally destructive projects under the banner of Net Zero, is criminally reckless.

Either we hold Glen Earrach to proper scientific standards and allow scientists to challenge their claims (re: carbon, climate change etc) or we insist they drop these claims from their proposal and resubmit a new proposal and start a new public consultation without claiming to be ‘saving the planet’ in any way.

It has to be one or the other.

History is full of ‘dodgy science’ being used to justify social, political or business agendas and make lots of money.

This is nothing new and the only way to stop it happening is to stick to scientific methodology and not allow ourselves to get swept up in ‘hype’ relating to a) some vaguely defined threat b) some miraculous solution to that alleged threat.

It’s one thing to lose all your own money to some dodgy scam masquerading as ‘science’, but it’s something else entirely to gamble the taxpayer’s money on a scam and wreck the countryside for thousands of years to come because you got swept up in a whirlwind of hype.

We have already drawn a comparison between Covid and Net Zero. Let’s not forget that in another legal case currently playing out in India, public health officials are being compelled to prove virology is a legitimate science (and not a made up science to sell drugs) and even their top experts have so far been unable to do so.

Using ‘dodgy science’ to sell a policy, a product or a service always backfires in the end.

Science is a cruel mistress who must be respected, otherwise she is liable to make you look like a fool in front of the whole world.

Unless Glen Earrach can back up their claims and justify their machine with solid science it would be foolish for anyone to throw money at them, especially if that money belongs to the taxpayer.

Final word

We hope these points serve as food-for-thought and a helpful antidote to all the reckless ‘hype’ and ‘group-think’ surrounding this proposal.

Let us all remember how grateful we are today that the boomers didn’t melt the ice caps to stop an ice age.

And let’s all imagine how we would regard them today if they had gone ahead and done it.

Save me.

Messie - destroyer of lochs and moors and arch enemy of the benevolent and elusive water goddess Nessie.

Click here to read The Legend of Messie.