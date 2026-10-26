Q. How will the new access road affect the local area during the construction period?

A. There will be hundreds of lorries per day converging on Balnain car park (see map below).

From there they will double back towards Craig Monie, the hill that overlooks Drumnadrochit, using an existing forest track which will have to be widened to a dual carriage way (a 10m wide road according to Glen Earrarch’s plans).

This widening of this track will be a major construction project by itself, requiring the rock hillside to be cut into above Milton and Drumnadrochit.

The forest track between Balnain and Drumnadrochit (opposite Polmaily).

The forest track above Drumnadrochit school.

The new dual carriageway will carry the lorries from Balnain above Milton and Drumnadrochit.

The lorry traffic will be visible / audible from Milton, the North and South A82 approaches to Drumnadrochit, the Loch Ness Experience, Urquhart Bay, Drumndrochit school, Balmacaan road, Lewiston and the Divach Falls area.

At night (winter evenings) the headlights will be visible.

Coiltie loop

The Coiltie Loop and surrounding forests - a popular route for walkers, runners, mountain bikers and e-bike tourists - will become a dangerous and unpleasant industrial thoroughfare.

Practically speaking it will become a no-go zone for both locals and tourists.

Affric Kintail Way

The lorry dual carriageway will replace several miles of the forest track currently used by walkers attempting the Affric Kintail Way.

Walkers who would normally use Drumnadrochit as their start/ end point (and rest stop) for this route will have to skip Drumnadrochit if this route is turned into a dual carriageway for lorries. They will have to use Cannich instead.

No alternative route for walkers has been proposed (?) and even if a new track running parallel to the new lorry road was made it would still be an unpleasant and potentially dangerous route - especially for children and dogs - due to the lorry traffic.

A grim prospect for locals

For locals the project will turn the hills and tracks at Balnain and above Drumnadrochit (see image below) into no-go zones.

Walkers, dog walkers and cyclists who use these areas on a daily basis will effectively lose access to them. They will become simply too dangerous and unpleasant to go near.

Click the link below for a more detailed video which covers the dams, workers’ village and the access roads.

The proposed industrialisation of Loch Ness (Scotland) and surrounding area - visualised! (video)