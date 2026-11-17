Discussing the ins and outs of energy policies, AI, datacentres and the industrialisation of our rural spaces could not be more necessary at the moment, but the conversation is not complete if we don’t also express ourselves with lyrics, music and song.
Here’s Tom Langhorne to kick off a new series of musical expression on these issues.
Please support Tom and his youtube channel and website!
From his bio…
Here on the channel, I make light hearted films about wilderness survival, history & martial-arts with a special focus on the 17th Century Highlander survival skills.
At its core, "Fandabi Dozi" is about reconnecting with land, heritage, and human resilience - through fire, steel, story and humour.
If you can make music then you also have a moral duty to chime in on these issues in a musical way - if only to drown out the politicians!
And you should send us a link so we can feature it :)
Commiserations on your depression over the incoherent Net Zero madness being inflicted on us and on our environment. I’ve been campaigning against this madness for over 30 years and it gets me down as well.
I’d like to correct you on your comment (1:20) that on a windy day, “Scotland already produces more than enough energy than it needs”. You are confusing electricity supply with energy supply and of course at times of very low wind like last week, the wind electricity supply across Scotland and indeed the entire UK was at times 0% of the total electricity supply. There are no Scotland-specific energy and electricity statistics that I’m aware of, so I fall back on UK-specific statistics. The latest Energy Institute’s report shows that in 2025 the UK was still 79% dependent on fossil fuels for its primary energy supplies. In other words, Net Zero is going nowhere, very slowly.
I don’t campaign actively any more other than via the occasional online post and comments like this. Here’s a post from last March on “Scotland’s delusional climate change plan”: https://metatron.substack.com/p/scotlands-delusional-climate-change.
Here’s my latest rant against Net Zero, focussed mainly on wind farms including a great graph of chaotic UK wind power electricity supply: https://thinkscotland.org/2026/11/the-economy-wrecking-incoherence-of-net-zero/.
My conclusion attempts to explain the incoherence of it all:
“I tried to gather my thoughts on the geopolitics of Net Zero in this mini-essay in which I postulate that the deep state is the main driver of the Net Zero agenda and other globalist agendas of recent years which have been deeply harmful to the wellbeing of ordinary people. This insight explains all the play-acting and false narratives we get fed daily and how these agendas are rigidly coordinated and enforced by the empire’s legacy political parties, organisations, media and overseas affiliates, all with coordinated messaging and all following the openly-displayed lead of the deep state’s titular head.”
Sorry if this is all rather negative but I fear there will be no easy way out of the calamitous Net Zero energy infrastructure mess our Uniparty politicians have led us into and inexplicably insist on pushing ahead with to no useful purpose.