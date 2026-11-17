Discussing the ins and outs of energy policies, AI, datacentres and the industrialisation of our rural spaces could not be more necessary at the moment, but the conversation is not complete if we don’t also express ourselves with lyrics, music and song.

Here’s Tom Langhorne to kick off a new series of musical expression on these issues.

Please support Tom and his youtube channel and website!

From his bio…

Here on the channel, I make light hearted films about wilderness survival, history & martial-arts with a special focus on the 17th Century Highlander survival skills.



At its core, "Fandabi Dozi" is about reconnecting with land, heritage, and human resilience - through fire, steel, story and humour.

If you can make music then you also have a moral duty to chime in on these issues in a musical way - if only to drown out the politicians!

And you should send us a link so we can feature it :)