Discussing the ins and outs of energy policies, AI, datacentres and the industrialisation of our rural spaces could not be more necessary at the moment, but the conversation is not complete if we don’t also express ourselves with lyrics, music and song.

Here’s Robyn Stapleton singing sweetly (but plainly!) about AI data centres.

(for some reason FB videos won’t embed properly in substack so just click the link below).

https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=29021220957547386

Don’t forget - if you can make music then you also have a moral duty to chime in on these issues in a musical way - if only to drown out the politicians!

And you should send us a link so we can feature it :)