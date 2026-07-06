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Rafe Champion's avatar
Rafe Champion
16h

Paul Burgess on wind droughts.

https://substack.com/home/post/p-180089713

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Rafe Champion's avatar
Rafe Champion
16h

Katherine Porter was one of the first to signal the looming crisis in the US, years ago, long before data centres were a thing.

Paul Burgess in Britain identified the same dire threat to the British grid, and he saw wind droughts as the root of the problem, as well he might, because prolonged and regular wind droughts, called Dunkelflautes, have been recorded regularly for over 60 years on the oil and gas platforms in the North Sea.

https://www.conservativewoman.co.uk/a-curious-tale-of-the-north-sea-winds/

Given that long-standing record, you would have to regard the North Sea as the valley of death for wind power, but that did not deter Britain and Germany from betting the farm on offshore wind. Now the results are obvious and catastrophic, yet the lunatic in charge still wants to press on even harder!

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