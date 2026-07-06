Welcome to part 3 in this series where we consider the collapse of ‘Net Zero’ and its implications.

Blackouts are coming!

Independent energy consultant Kathryn Porter discusses so called ‘renewables’ in this short interview.

Kathryn is always worth listening to because she discusses this topic in terms of cause and effect rather than ideology.

Points made include

The current trajectory of shutting down North Sea oil and gas means the UK treasury will have to start handing out a couple of billion pounds a year to producers. This is on top of the revenue they will lose by shutting down this industry.

Shutting down operations in the North Sea is not reducing our oil and gas consumption, it is just substituting domestic production for imports.

Importing oil and gas actually increases global carbon emissions.

Wind is not ‘free’. The machines needed to convert it into energy cost billions of pounds and are mostly made in China.

We started subsidising wind in 1990 and 35 years later Miliband wants to offer 20 year subsidies to build new wind farms. That means 55 years of subsidies.

If the economics of wind power still don’t work after 35 years there is something wrong with it.

The capacity factor of wind is 35% - essentially they don’t work 2/3 of the time. If you build a 100MW wind farm effectively you get 33MW out of it. This means having to pay to keep other conventional power stations running alongside wind.

This is on top of the cost of connecting wind to the grid. The lack of infrastructure means having to turn wind off a lot of the time which costs an additional couple of billion pounds a year.

The fact that the grid can’t cope with the real time intermittency of wind and solar (uneven generation due to gusts of wind and clouds) costs some more billions of pounds per year.

The end cost of ‘renewables’ is significantly higher than gas.

Kathryn goes on to talk about what we should be doing over the coming decades and what we may be forced to do as dictated by the constraints of reality.

This includes the prospect of energy rationing in the near future and the continued collapse of the existing grid infrastructure caused by lack of investment in maintenance since the 60’s and 70’s because all the money has been spent on propping up wind and other technologies that don’t work.

In part 2 we looked at the scientific justification for Net Zero’s ‘war on carbon’.

The official climate experts have a 100% failure rate when it comes to predicting the climate. Every time they have predicted the climate will do X the climate has done Y.

Their failed predictions include ‘a new ice age by the year 2000’, ‘warmer wetter winters’ and ‘arctic ice gone by 2013’.

For Net Zero to have a scientific basis they would have to have a track record of making accurate predictions based on their working hypothesis and any models derived from it. That is to say, predictions that actually come true.

This has never happened. The climate has always disobeyed their ‘climate science’. This means their ‘climate science’ is junk.

When taken together with Kathryn’s assessment of the issues related to grid infrastructure and economics it becomes obvious that Net Zero’s ‘war on carbon’ and ‘switch to renewables’ is catastrophic for the economy, the energy grid, our standard of living, our energy security and the environment.

And to top it all off, the whole enterprise has no scientific justification anyway.

But it gets even worse for the Net Zero movement, as we will find out in part 4 (see below).

Coming up in Part 4…

In part 4 we will look at the catastrophic health and environmental impact of SMART meters, SMART technology and the SMART grid.

SMART technology is so toxic it will have to be removed on public health grounds (just like asbestos or lead plumbing).

Net Zero needs SMART infrastructure to be implemented everywhere.

This is yet another reason why Net Zero is non viable and destined for history’s giant dumpster of failed enterprises.

As a famous Scottish scientist once said: