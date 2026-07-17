Welcome to part 7 in this series where we consider the collapse of ‘Net Zero’ and its implications.

The BBC’s carbon-phobic culture exposed

In part 2 we saw how scientists had been driven out of universities by the Net Zero movement. A similar purging has occurred in the mainstream media too.

Environmentalist and BBC presenter David Bellamy was airbrushed out of the BBC - Soviet style - after he refused to promote the ‘man made global warming’ narrative.

We will return to David Bellamy in a moment, but first let’s deal with David Attenborough. He has been caught putting mis/ disinformation into his documentaries many times. But unlike David Bellamy, he has been allowed to stay on at the BBC and has been given a platform to speak at major events to promote Net Zero.

Here are some examples of his mis/ disinformation.

Let’s compare Attenborough’s emotionally driven ‘storytelling’ approach (expertly crafted to traumatise young children, encourage carbon-phobic views and draw them into the Net Zero movement) to the more scientific, fact-based approach of Tony Heller. Note how Heller’s videos do not try to manipulate you emotionally.

It’s important to learn the difference between these two approaches to journalism. It’s no exaggeration to say the fate of our planet depends on everyone being able to spot the ‘storytelling’ approach (propaganda) and distinguish it from straightforward, fact-based journalism.

The ‘storytelling’ approach (propaganda) is everywhere!

Climate is cyclical - Climate alarmism is linear

Watching Tony Heller’s straightforward and non-sensational analysis it becomes clear that the climate is cyclical. This makes sense given that just about everything else in nature is cyclical too (the tides, moon phases, seasons, migration patterns etc).

The Net Zero movement characterise people like Tony Heller as ‘climate change deniers’. This is a classic example of projection.

The Net Zero movement are the true ‘climate change deniers’ because they are the ones who insist the climate is static and that any deviation - even a brief hot spell in the summer - is proof of a ‘man made climate emergency’.

People like Heller are not ‘denying’ the changing climate - they are exposing it.

In the video above Heller reveals ‘climate change’ to be a natural, cyclical phenomena. He notes that the 12% decrease arctic ice observed in the 1950’s was balanced by the 12% increase in arctic ice observed in the 1970’s. Both are examples of our ever-changing climate AKA ‘climate change’. And being cyclical these changes cancel each other out over time.

The climate consists of many cycles like this, all operating over different time spans. Warming trends and cooling trends come and go – as do full blown ice ages and interglacial periods. Cycles within cycles.

Our climate changes far more drastically than the ‘climate change’ camp would have us believe. And let’s not forget they have been caught conspiring to deliberately alter the climate record to misrepresent the climate as being more static than it actually is (“hide the decline”). That is science fraud. And where there is science fraud there is also an agenda riding on the back of it.

The science behind Net Zero has a 100% failure rate

The climate experts employed by the Net Zero movement have a 100% failure rate when it comes to predicting the climate. This is because they treat ‘climate change’ as a linear process rather than a cyclical one.

And so when the trend is warming they predict more warming forever. When the trend is cooling they predict more cooling forever. This linear modelling is why their predictions have reliably and consistently failed.

In first half of the 20th century when we were experiencing a warming trend the climate experts told us we were facing a ‘global warming’ catastrophe.

In the 1970’s when we were experiencing a cooling trend the climate experts told us the threat was ‘global cooling’ and we would be plunged into a new ice age by the year 2000. They also told us to avert this climate catastrophe we should cover the Arctic ice in black soot to melt it. Had we followed their advice our coastal cities would still be underwater today.

In the 1980’s and 90’s when we were experiencing a warming trend the climate experts told us we were once again facing a ‘global warming’ catastrophe and that the Arctic ice would be gone by 2013, we’d have ‘warmer wetter’ winters, Britain would become Mediterranean (if only!) and children would not even know what snow was.

Climate is cyclical. Climate alarmism is linear. This is why they are always wrong.

After decades of failed predictions they invented a workaround - a new type of prediction called ‘climate change’ which allowed them to bet both ways.

Predicting ‘climate change’ means their predictions are always ‘correct’- whatever the weather! It’s genius!

Whenever we experience a warm spell they revert back to ‘global warming’ and say “look how hot it is!” but when we have a particularly cold spell they switch back to ‘climate change’ and say “Well this snow and ice is also proof that we are right somehow”.

Net Zero is a Doomsday Cult

The Net Zero movement have never acknowledged their consistent failure to predict the end of the world. Instead they keep pushing their ‘end of the world’ date back another ten years, then another, then another.... hoping we won’t notice.

Each new generation of young people is told “The end of the world will happen in your lifetime”. And because young people have no frame of reference they believe it which makes them easy to recruit into the movement. The experts never tell young people that none of their previous doomsday predictions ever came to pass (such as a new ice age they said would arrive by the year 2000).

These kinds of terror tactics have always been used by cults to traumatise the most naïve, impressionable and vulnerable in society and recruit them to the cause - and fleece them for money too.

The Net Zero movement has all the characteristics of a doomsday cult.

The Net Zero movement is a ridiculous cliché of a doomsday cult, with their super wealthy cult leaders like Gore and Gates who own multiple beach front mansions and ride around in mega yachts - and invest in all sorts of environmentally destructive industries - while selling a lifestyle of poverty, servitude and self-flagellation to their cult members.

Gore’s cult recruitment film ‘An Inconvenient Truth’ was found to be so full of scientific errors and disinformation that a court ruling banned the film from being shown to children in schools.

Like most cults, the Net Zero movement have their own ‘special science’ and - as we have seen in this and previous articles - they go to great lengths to shield their members from all the real scientists who expose their own in-house ‘climate science’ as a load of poppycock.

Which brings us neatly back to David Bellamy.

When the Net Zero cult took over the BBC David Bellamy refused to endorse their ‘special science’ just to fit in. Instead he subjected the AGW hypothesis to proper scientific scrutiny (as we all should do) and he found it lacking.

He was honest about his findings and nobody could refute him which is why they had to remove him instead. Problem solved.

Censorship, de-platforming, threats, bribes, appeals to emotion/ authority/ consensus and character assassination is how non-scientists ‘win’ scientific debates.

Learning how to spot all these tactics will do a lot more to save the planet than buying low energy light bulbs and agreeing to holiday in the metaverse.

Today’s ‘climate deniers’ are people who have already learned to spot these tactics. They are so smart they even understand that the label ‘climate denier’ is one of the tactics!

As Bellamy pointed out the AGW hypothesis doesn’t work. And if he had been given more than 2 minutes to speak in that interview he would have pointed out that every prediction made by the official climate experts turned out to be wrong. This means their hypothesis should have been filed under ‘falsified’ and discarded years ago.

When a hypothesis is still recognised as ‘valid’ despite being falsified consistently for many decades this tells us the scientific establishment has been taken over and is being used to further some other agenda. And when this falsified hypothesis is used as a justification for completely reshaping society and siphoning trillions of dollars from the population to a handful of global corporations this tells us what that agenda is.

During the interview the TV presenters acted like ideologues not journalists. When Bellamy pointed out the temperature had fallen over the last 10 years they did not want to hear any of it. They would not even acknowledge what he had just said. They did not try to verify or refute his claim. They acted as if he had not even made the claim.

The woman presenter gasped and immediately tried to shut him down. But Bellamy finished his point. Then the woman presenter tried to repair the AGW narrative by slipping this statement into her next question “…the current warming of the planet that we are experiencing…”

She was trying to get Bellamy to contradict his previous claim that the planet has spent the last 10 years in a cooling trend (because climate is cyclical).

Her loaded question was similar to the classic question “when did you stop beating your wife?” which is incriminating no matter how you answer it.

A real journalist would have asked him to expand on his claim and help the viewer understand on what basis it was being asserted.

But the mainstream media (in any country) has never been interested in having an open debate and seeking the truth. They have always pushed the AGW hypothesis and the ‘war on carbon’.

This is not science or journalism, it’s ideology and big business.

Science is a major PITA

It cannot be overstated just how annoying the scientific revolution has been to the ruling class and their legacy system. It’s much easier to rule a population whose world view is still made out of dogma, superstition and a general sense of confusion and helplessness.

The situation has been made even worse for them thanks to the growth of scientific journalism in the age of mass media - followed by the invention of the bloody internet which has taken science out of the hands of a small group of ‘official experts’ (essentially a priest class) and allowed the ‘common man’ to join the debate and start upsetting the apple cart all over the place.

Bellamy was a ‘common man’ in the sense that he had no interest in hobnobbing with the ‘elite’ if that meant having to sacrifice his professional integrity. We know this because he chose to stick to the science and suffer the consequences, rather than sell out and enjoy continued celebrity status at the BBC and UN/ WEF approval.

The man clearly had scientific and journalistic integrity.

The same, unfortunately, cannot be said for the other David.

Conclusion

Net Zero is built around the hypothesis: human beings are a threat to the planet on account of their carbon emissions which are warming the planet so drastically they are causing a ‘climate emergency’.

The officially stated goal of ‘Net Zero’ is to reduce carbon emissions to zero.

However, the goal of science is to falsify this hypothesis.

For this reason alone it is clear the Net Zero movement is fundamentally at odds with science. Their track record of failed climate predictions confirms this. The fact that they refuse to acknowledge their failed predictions (their falsified climate hypothesis) and try out another hypothesis (‘the climate is mostly controlled by the sun’, for example) confirms this too.

Net Zero is not ‘bad science’, it is the opposite of science.

Net Zero has no future

Projects like Glen Earrach Energy’s proposal to completely re-engineer Loch Ness in Scotland are being marketed as part of Net Zero’s ‘war on carbon’ (the picture above shows the front page of GEE’s website).

These proposed industrial projects rely on Net Zero maintaining scientific credibility now and in the future. The last thing they want is for Net Zero to be acknowledged as a huge scam with no basis in science. But this is precisely what is happening in the real world (outside of the ever-shrinking Net Zero echo chamber).

GEE’s Loch Ness proposal will add no energy to the grid. It will in fact be a net drain on the grid. It is not a power station which is what we desperately need to build to avoid grid collapse and nationwide blackouts (see part 3).

If approved, this Loch Ness Monstrosity will take at least a decade to complete. At the current rate it’s debatable if Net Zero will even exist a decade from now.

Unlike the climate, public opinion is less cyclical and a lot more linear. Once people stop believing in Santa Claus they do not go back and start believing again. The same can be said for those who have stopped believing carbon is our enemy. They are extremely unlikely to re-adopt carbon-phobic attitudes and start supporting the ‘war on carbon’ again.

It’s a one-way street and everyone is defecting from the Net Zero camp and learning to love nature again. Nobody is going in the other direction.

This mathematics of this migration is very simple and it means the transition of Net Zero from ‘impressive global movement’ to ‘fringe cult pedalling pseudoscience’ is inevitable.

Nail in the coffin

If you still have any doubts about the credibility and motives of the Net Zero movement, consider this…

Not only do they terrorise the public with the threat of a doomsday scenario brought about by ‘carbon’ - a threat which does not stand up to scientific scrutiny - but they also disregard far more credible threats to our planet and actively censor discussion of these threats.

One of these threats is EMF pollution.

The environmental impact of EMF pollution has been studied extensively for over 70 years and is visible to everyone (if they can stop staring at their smartphones for a few minutes) and yet the Net Zero movement - and this includes David Attenborough - have never mentioned this form of pollution or the devastating effect it is having on the environment.

Not only is CO2 NOT a pollutant, but the level of CO2 in the atmosphere is still 5 times LOWER than the optimal level for plant growth (see graph above).

By contrast, the level of EMF pollution is around 1 quintillion times greater than the natural background level (that’s 100,000,000,000,000,000 x natural background levels).

This was the figure 10 years ago. It could easily be double that figure now, given the explosion of wireless devices we’ve seen over the last decade.

EMF pollution is destroying nature all around us and the Net Zero movement are completely silent on this issue.

These images and text were taken from this pdf guide to tree damage - please download, read and share!

2017_Observation_Guide_ENG_FINAL_RED

More examples…

The following images come from this pdf document

Tree Damage from Chronic High Frequency Exposure

The damage to trees is just one visible indicator of the damage caused by these man-made emissions. Other indicators include the collapse of insects and bird populations and the explosion of chronic ill health among humans.

More studies on the effects of EMF on wildlife can be found HERE and HERE

Brain fog, anxiety, stress, headaches, vision problems, dizziness, insomnia, depression, mood swings, irritability, ADHD, fatigue, heart irregularities and general feelings of disconnect and dysphoria are just some of the more ‘minor’ symptoms of EMF poisoning.

It’s no exaggeration to say EMF pollution is killing our natural environment and making everybody sick.

And the Net Zero movement never mention any of this.

So we cannot say the Net Zero movement’s (misguided) hysteria over ‘carbon’ is just because they care about the planet so much.

If this were true they would be getting a lot more hysterical about EMF pollution which is killing all of nature right in front of our eyes.

Another nail in the coffin

The Net Zero movement are not just ignoring this environmental catastrophe, they are actively pushing for the electrification of everything and for SMART technology to control every aspect of society (see part 4 in this series).

If they have their way our homes, businesses, street furniture, public spaces, parks, public transport, schools and farms will be full of SMART devices pumping out toxic EMF emissions 24/7. Driverless cars also emit toxic radiation too.

Not content with killing trees, they are now putting tree-killing EMF transmitters on top of fake trees. It’s as if they are trying to win an award for ‘crimes against nature’.

The Net Zero movement’s love affair with SMART technology exposes the movement as the furthest thing from an ‘environmental’ crusade. In reality Net Zero is part of the wider technocratic movement who want to replace all of nature with artificial substitutes - if for no other reason than to make money!

The previous two images are from a WEF promo video about the ‘Forth Industrial Revolution’. Net Zero and the Forth Industrial Revolution are basically the same thing. We might say Net Zero is a ‘green mask’ worn by the Forth Industrial Revolution to make it appeal to those who care about the environment. In reality the 4IR/ Net Zero is all about destroying nature and replacing it with industrial/ technological interventions (meddling).

The industrialists and technocrats behind Net Zero have already started promoting artificial trees, artificial insects, artificial meat, artificial wombs and artificial intelligence. Artificiality is their obsession.

They have no interest in nature itself, which they appear to either despise or fear (or both).

The good news

Environmental and health and wellbeing concerns are top priority in the west, especially among young people. The industrialists behind the Net Zero movement have done their very best to align themselves with these concerns and pass themselves off as some kind of ‘environmental’ movement who ‘care’ about these issues.

But every day now, more people come to realise these people are imposters who do not give a damn about nature (including humans). This growing awareness is causing the Net Zero movement to crash and burn. The only issue now is how much more environmental destruction we will have to endure before this movement fully implodes and sanity is restored.

The good news is that the Net Zero movement’s callous, brutish, senseless war on nature is likely to provoke - and inspire! - the most passionate and dedicated (and streetwise!) environmental movement in the history of humanity.

This new environmental consciousness will coincide with the growing realisation that being burdened by gadgets and 24/7 ‘digital connectivity’ is not making any of us any happier, healthier, more fulfilled or more productive.

We are all beginning to realise there is such a thing as “too much technology in our lives”.

This is not a concept our civilisation has ever had to grapple with before.

Until now all new technologies have been a net benefit to society. The pros have always outweighed the cons. But now we have reached a point where our continued progress (and the very survival of life on this planet!) depends on us rejecting new technologies just as often as we embrace them.

We might draw a comparison to sugar (and carbs generally) which always used to be scarce and so consuming them at every opportunity was always to our benefit. But today in the developed world - with an abundance of carbs all the time - we have to learn to say “no” to carbs in order to stay healthy, even though our bodies are still hard wired to say “yes” to carbs at every opportunity. This is also a type of discipline our ancestors never had to develop.

The ability to reject new technologies that are harmful to health and to the environment - if we can learn this discipline - may mark the transition to the next level of human civilisation: a civilisation that has learned to say “no” to tech addiction and unchecked industrialisation, and “yes” to a quality of life and state of balance that comes from living in harmony with nature.

Coming up in part 8…

In part 4 we touched on the devastating health effects of smart meters on human health and we have seen some of the effects on trees in this article. In the next article we will look more broadly at the effects of EMF pollution on the natural world - trees, insects, birds and humans - because we are also part of nature (if we choose to be!)