Welcome to part 5 in this series where we consider the collapse of ‘Net Zero’ and its implications.

Making Sense of Electric Vehicles

EVs are a key component of Net Zero.

EVs don’t really work as a technology or even as a concept, yet they are being marketed as the best thing since sliced bread. In this video we try to make sense of this apparent contradiction. The main points are also summarised below.

Key points:

EV fires are toxic, explosive, fast spreading, burn incredibly hot and cannot be extinguished. This includes electric scooters, E-bikes and detachable batteries.

EVs are death traps when they catch fire - especially coaches and school buses - but also regular cars. A driver had to smash the windows to escape when his Tesla caught fire because the doors and windows would not open.

EV fires have a tendency to ignite other neighbouring cars, potentially burning down whole car parks or setting entire cargo ships ablaze.

The materials for EV batteries are obtained using child labour in the most appalling conditions.

The materials for EV batteries are processed and refined in ways that are catastrophic to the environment.

EVs do nothing to ‘reduce emissions’, they just transfer emissions to someplace else. EVs reduce emissions in the same way that fly tipping reduces the amount of rubbish in your bin each week.

The entire justification for EV’s - that they reduce carbon emissions - is a lie (see previous point).

There is no scientific reason to reduce carbon emissions anyway because carbon is not a pollutant, it is plant food.

EVs are costly, inefficient, polluting, unethical and environmentally destructive on top of being absolute death traps when they catch fire.

The WEF are proposing using privately owned EVs as battery storage to prop up the failing ‘renewables’ grid with plans to siphon off their juice automatically (and without asking permission first) using the SMART grid.

Elon Musk has admitted that Teslas can be remotely deactivated to prevent them operating outside of specific regions (‘geofencing’).

EVs are ancient technology. We already abandoned EVs at the start of the 20th century. Their re-adoption today - along with ‘renewables’ - represents a technological regression which is making the basic components of day-to-day living (energy, transport) prohibitively expensive for the average person once again. This is widening of the gap between the super rich and the rest of us.

EVs are not viable for the reasons already stated. Outlawing cars and replacing them with a non-viable alternative will result in a car-free society.

The WEF have openly called for a car-free society where everybody will be trapped in 15 minute ‘walkable’ cities and only the super wealthy will be able to afford to travel freely and independently.

Replacing cars with EVs will help make their vision a reality - unless we decide to reject them and the industry collapses.

More problems…

EVs also create a hazardous (ie toxic) environment for the occupants due to the high levels of EMF they generate during normal operation. For this reason alone they are not a viable technology. We will cover this aspect in a future article.