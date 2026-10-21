Welcome to part 10 in this series where we consider the collapse of ‘Net Zero’ and its implications.

(edit: have added a newly released video at the end of this article from Interest of Justice with a 30 minute summary of the case and additional context for people new to it - a must watch!)

The Science Bit

We are all familiar with those cheeky shampoo commercials trying to add weight to their claims (indestructible, luscious hair) by including a ‘science bit’ where they show some CGI technical animations followed by some ‘scientists’ wearing lab coats supposedly perfecting the shampoo’s sophisticated new formula in a lab.

Invoking ‘science’ in an effort to sell your products or services is one of the oldest marketing tricks in the book. And the more wacky and improbable your ‘science’ is, the more sophisticated and cutting edge it will appear to the viewer who cannot comprehend any of it.

In the previous post we likened Bill Gates to a sales rep because he spends all his time flying around the globe ‘selling’ vaccines (‘Global Health’) and restricted lifestyles (‘Net Zero’) to the general public, as well as to newly appointed politicians (health ministers, energy ministers and so on).

We also outlined the case being brought against Bill Gates (along with 16 other defendants) by a group of 7 vaccine injured claimants. They claim Gates (and others) deliberately misled them with a set of false scientific claims, resulting in them taking the vaccines.

Since initiating legal action two of the claimants have already died from their injuries.

Gates has been ordered to attend court to defend himself in court in the Netherlands on Thursday 22nd October (tomorrow). As the owner of several private jets he has no excuse to not show up.

The following video taken from this post by Interest of Justice highlights the specific scientific claims Bill Gates made in 2020 which convinced the 7 claimants to take the vaccines.

As you watch the clips of Gates explaining ‘the science’, see if it reminds you of those cheeky shampoo commercials…

Why science matters

Whatever the final outcome of this case is (and a truly fair trial would probably surprise everybody) it is hugely significant because it draws attention to the actual science, with an abundance of scientific evidence and expert testimony being formally submitted under oath and available for all to study (we’ve included the full oral plea at the end of this article).

Imagine a world where the only science you were familiar with came from ‘the science bits’ in commercials on TV. This is the world most of us live in today. Certainly in key areas like ‘Public Health’ and ‘Environmentalism’ science has been replaced by the ‘official science’ - which is to say industry-approved science, which is to say sophisticated and/ or deceptive marketing posing as science.

The 17 defendants in this case are essentially being accused of misleading the claimants with this kind of ‘science’.

All paths lead to the following two objectives

In the previous article we stripped ‘Global Health’ and ‘Net Zero’ down to two essential policy objectives.

Using needles (injections) as a delivery system to get materials inside individual human bodies. Using the metric of carbon to surveil, tax and restrict individual human activities.

These are the goals. When you stop and think about it, every conversation about Global Health and Net Zero (in the classroom, at the UN, on Woman’s Hour, stuck on the end of a David Attenborough nature documentary, or during an interview with Bill Gates himself) is leading you down a path which ends at one of the goals listed above (or both).

Go along with these narratives and you will end up with materials being injected into your body (Global Health) and with your activities being surveilled, taxed and restricted (Net Zero), with carbon being used as the metric to measure and quantify your activities (carbon footprint).

Therefore if the science being used to market / justify these objectives is in error, or is being deliberately made up or misrepresented in any way, this is a very big deal.

In fact we have a moral duty to pay attention to - and be skeptical of - these scientific claims because the policy objectives being promoted on the back of them, under the banner of Net Zero and Global Health, could not be any more impactful to us, our children and the environment.

Likewise, those still making scientific claims as part of their mission to sell us these objectives need to be aware of the seriousness of making a scientific claim of such magnitude, and the potential for legal action brought by people accusing you of making false claims.

This particular case has 7 claimants, but the policies, products and industrial projects brought in under the banner of ‘Net Zero’ and ‘Global Health’ affect us all, and future legal cases could have thousands or even millions of claimants. Even if this case does not land, eventually one will. After that we can expect more to follow until everyone is satisfied justice has been served and damages have been paid.

There really is no limit to the number of people who can potentially claim their health, their children’s health, their business, their property value, their finances, their standard of living, their mental health and their local environment was seriously harmed by Net Zero and/ or Global Health policies - policies brought in on the back of specific claims made by specific individuals which they now consider to be an act of fraud (false advertising).

Apparently turning Scotland’s Loch Ness into a kind of giant flushing toilet will prevent a climate catastrophe

In our film on the pollution caused by SMART technology (‘the SMART grid’) we feature correspondence between EM-Radiation Research Trust and the UK government. As part of this correspondence a barrister has noted that any government official signing off on SMART technology can be held personally liable for any harm caused.

The film also highlights Glen Earach Energy’s current proposal to turn Scotland’s most iconic loch, Loch Ness, into one of Europe’s largest pumped storage hydro schemes, as part of the Net Zero enterprise (see image above). This project has also been marketed on the back of specific scientific claims about ‘carbon’, and ‘climate change’ and how this colossal industrial project will supposedly avert a climate disaster.

Such claims are disputed by scientists, yet Glenn Earrach has yet to be challenged on their claims as part of the planning process. As we have already argued in previous articles and films, such leniency (ie failure to properly assess their application) leaves Glen Earrach wide open to claims of science fraud and misleading marketing in the future (similar to this case) should their project be approved and building work commences.

Unless the underlying justification of their PSH machine (lowing carbon and thus averting a climate catastrophe as part of Net Zero ethos etc etc) is subjected to proper scientific scrutiny it cannot be said that their application has even been properly (competently) assessed by the planning authorities.

We have already recommended Glen Earrach resubmit their application with all claims and allusions to ‘saving the planet’ removed in order to protect themselves from accusations of fraud in the future. This means removing all mention of ‘carbon’, ‘climate change’, ‘climate action’ etc.

The new application (and public consultation) should be presented strictly as a business proposal only, and not as any kind of ‘solution to avert imminent climate disaster’ which is a scientific claim, and one they will not be able to backup in the future if called to do so by a set of claimants claiming fraud.

The front page of Glen Earrach Energy’s website

Science, the precautionary principle and civic responsibility

The aim of these articles is highlight how not holding industry to proper scientific standards serves nobody’s interest in the long term. This is especially true when industry’s scientific claims involve ‘doomsday’ scenarios (‘pandemics’, ‘climate catastrophes’ etc) which are used to sell extremely disruptive and harmful interventions on a global scale (typically paid for by the taxpayer too).

We want to avoid future liability issues by ensuring all scientific claims are properly assessed, debated and dealt with (or dropped) to everybody’s satisfaction before any interventions are administered - be they mass vaccination campaigns or industrialising large areas of untouched wilderness.

What is science for?!

In part two of this series we explained how the job of science (the scientific method) is to falsify a hypothesis.

Skepticism is therefore the very essence of science. However, today it this is often called ‘denialism’ and dismissed as a threat to the officially sanctioned ‘consensus’ (which of course it is!).

Perhaps we should call scientists ‘falsifiers’ just to remind everybody what the job of scientists actually is.

As Demitris Koutsoyiannis said in a recent lecture on climate science, ‘Scientist’s job is to kill bad theories and rip science back from politics - not posture as savours of the planet’.

You can watch his lecture HERE.

Science should never be used as a marketing tool by industry, yet this is how it is being used today.

This case against Bill Gates and his co-defendants may represent the emergence of a new scientific renaissance - where we remember the true purpose of science: to expose BS theories and dodgy claims and create a culture that is intellectually hostile to charlatans wishing to sell their ‘miraculous’ snake oil or pointless contraptions.

But has science really fallen so far? Is science really as dumbed down and corrupt as we are making out?

One of the expert witnesses presenting evidence at this trial is Sasha Latypova.

In the following clip she outlines some of the issues with virology - not least the fact that the theories of ‘viral disease causality’ and ‘viral disease transmission’ have never been scientifically demonstrated in the lab or in real life.

Watch the full interview HERE.

The defining characteristics of ‘viruses’ are that they cause disease and transmit disease from one person to another via close contact. The lack of evidence for both casualty or transmission (and the abundance of evidence to the contrary) means science has yet to discover a particle which actually fits the standard definition of a ‘virus’ - a definition which was invented (hypothesised, speculated) before scientists even had the technology capable of imaging particles that small.

‘Viruses’ remain to this day hypothetical entities, not proven ones. Think ‘unicorns’.

This failure to demonstrate ‘viruses’ in nature or in the lab invalidates the entire field of virology, as well as the business enterprise known as ‘Global Health’ ie the entire vaccine industry.

This is a good example of the true purpose of science: to kill bad theories and expose snake oil salesmen (and women).

When science is practiced properly it makes a terrible marketing tool, but a very effective destroyer of business enterprises.

Had science been allowed to operate as it should - without the enormous amount of censorship, bullying and strategic funding that we highlighted in part 2 of this series - these findings would have made the business enterprise known as ‘Global Health’ a non-starter from the outset, and this would have prevented all the harm, expense and liability issues that we are now having to endure.

Unfortunately when it comes to ‘Global Health’ the harm, expense and liability has now reached maximum levels precisely because the actual science has been so expertly suppressed for so long (and replaced by the ‘shampoo commercial’ science).

The actual science is only leaking out into the mainstream thanks to

the internet legal cases like the one currently being brought against Gates and co which are forcing it into the public record.

The image above shows people being sprayed with DDT in the 1940’s. It provides a clue for what really caused polio.

For at least a century the catastrophic effects of industrial pollution, pharmaceutical poisoning and other harmful technologies have been blamed on ‘viral diseases’. This false explanation helps industry avoid paying out damages - saving them a lot of money. Plus it provides another revenue stream in the form of completely pointless vaccines. And when people get sick from those vaccines this opens up yet more revenue streams in the form of additional drugs, surgeries and other therapies to treat their chronic (vaccine induced) conditions.

To jump ship or double down…..?

It’s worth pondering the fact that this case is still not being covered by the mainstream media. This makes sense given that they are implicated themselves - having helped to promote the narrative which is now under scrutiny. In fact some of the defendants in this case are themselves part of the mainstream media.

All of the defendants in this case are effectively being accused of suppressing the (actual) science in order to market vaccines to the public under false pretences.

Parallels with Net Zero

Going back to Net Zero we can also note that the official climate experts have a 100% failure rate when it comes to predicting the climate. Every prediction they have made over the past century has been proven wrong by the climate itself which has always disobeyed their predictions by doing the opposite.

So not only do we have an abundance of scientists refuting the claim that carbon is a pollutant which is causing a climate crisis (most of them have been persecuted and ostracised), we also have a documented track record of 100% failure by those scientists who are still promoting carbon-phobic views to prop up Net Zero.

According to science a consistent failure to predict objective reality (nature) makes your theory (your hypothesis) invalid.

This precious site is under threat from man-made industrialisation and not-man made carbon which is just plant food

This is why we urge those trying to sell their industrial projects on the back of scientific claims that they are ‘preventing a climate disaster by reducing carbon’ to withdraw such claims, if only to avoid future accusations of fraud, deception and false advertising by:

invoking a false threat of apocalyptic proportions presenting your business proposal as a necessary solution to that false threat

Now that the public is waking up to the use of wonky science and false threats as a tool of marketing, this strategy which has worked so well in the past, may have already run its course.

Here’s a new video from Interest of Justice.

Here’s the full oral plea.

The Narrative on Trial (official website for the case)