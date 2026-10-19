Messing With Nature

Messing With Nature

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Tirion
Oct 20

Miles Mathis is interesting on Gates:

https://mileswmathis.com/gates.pdf

and Mrs Heritage History is fascinating on the ancient network to which he belongs:

"All About Phoenecians"

https://northidaholocal.substack.com/p/all-about-phoeniciansa-jolly-good

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