Welcome to part 9 in this series where we consider the collapse of ‘Net Zero’ and its implications.

Has Bill Gates ruined Net Zero for everyone?

For many years Bill Gates has been a figurehead for the Net Zero movement.

In this article we will outline the accusations currently being made against him by 7 plaintiffs in the Netherlands, the evidence that accompanies these accusations and how this trial could affect public perception of the Net Zero enterprise, both in terms of its scientific legitimacy and its true social and economic objectives.

This is a slightly unusual angle to be approaching this case but we feel it deserves to be highlighted (and nobody else is to our knowledge).

We would argue that the ‘Global Health’ and ‘Net Zero’ enterprises are so deeply interwoven that they are essentially the same enterprise being run by the same people. And Bill Gates certainly has his fingers in both pies. Therefore the outcome of these proceedings is likely to impact Net Zero significantly, even though the case does not address Net Zero directly.

Bill Gates is a leading figure in the Net Zero movement.

It is hard to think of a figure who more exemplifies the Net Zero movement than Bill Gates. He openly expresses carbon-phobic views. He promotes the idea that cows are a threat to the planet and that synthetic meats and pills to stop cow farts are a necessary solution. He also plans to dim the sun by spraying aerosols into the sky.

He also openly promotes depopulation and has direct family ties to the Eugenics movement.

This week (Thursday 22nd October 2026) Gates will be defending his other business enterprise - ‘Global Health’ - in one of the most important court cases of the modern age.

The case has been brought by 7 vaccine injured plaintiffs, two of whom have already died. They have accused Gates, along with 16 other defendants, of lying about the true nature and purpose of the ‘covid vaccines’ and of intentionally injuring them (and by extension the rest of the world’s population) as part of the ‘covid 19’ enterprise, also known as ‘The Great Reset’.

You can read an overview of the case from the official website HERE

Or watch this video overview featuring attorney Peter W.H. Stassen who is representing the claimants.

Two branches of the same business enterprise.

We would argue that ‘Covid 19: The Great Reset’ and ‘Net Zero’ operate as two branches of the same global business enterprise.

One branch falls under the umbrella of ‘Global Health’ and concerns itself almost entirely with the ‘threat of viruses’ and the need to vaccinate the population on an ongoing basis.

The other branch falls under the umbrella of ‘Climate’ or ‘Environmentalism’ and concerns itself almost entirely with the ‘threat of carbon’ and the need to restrict carbon emissions (ie restrict human activity, human productivity) on an ongoing basis.

If we put the fuzzy rhetoric of ‘care’ and ‘protection’ to one side, we are left with two distinct - yet ‘complimentary’ - policy objectives which are currently being applied to the world’s population on an ongoing basis (ie with no end in sight).

These two policy objectives are:

Using needles (injections) as a delivery system to get materials inside individual human bodies. Using the metric of carbon to surveil, tax and restrict individual human activities.

One objective is penetration (literally piercing the skin) and the other objective is restraint (literally enforcing restrictions on human activity such as travel, trade and access to resources).

Both objectives have been framed within an overarching narrative of strict - yet supposedly benevolent - services to humanity imposed by the ruling classes (and paid for by the taxpayer) which will - it is claimed - provide the general population with protection from two threats to our survival:

viruses carbon

This is the bare bones of the duel enterprise, and you only have to imagine our world without a ‘war on carbon’ and without a ‘war on viruses’ to realise just how much of our time, energy, labour, resources, media/ academic bandwidth and emotional labour is now being consumed by these perpetual wars.

Bill Gates is by no means the architect of this global enterprise, but he is one of its most visible and well known representatives.

His role could perhaps be likened to that of a high profile sales rep - flying around the world in his private jets and selling ‘Global Health’ and ‘Net Zero’ to newly elected politicians as well as instructing them on how to implement it.

Please note the wording of these headlines - we will comment on them in a moment.

As you can see from the headlines above, the terms ‘climate’ and ‘health’ are used together (much like ‘fish and chips’) because they are part of the same recipe - the same global enterprise.

And so while the plaintiffs in this case are challenging the legitimacy of policy objective no. 1 (injecting materials inside individual human bodies), this case inevitably calls into question the legitimacy of policy objective no. 2 (surveiling, taxing and restricting individual human activities) if only because these two policy objectives are so tightly interwoven.

If the fish contains poison then we should probably send the chips to the lab to be analysed too.

In addition, ‘Global Health’ (the war on viruses) and ‘Climate Action’ (the war on carbon) are both being backed by more or less the same organisations (WEF, UN, WHO, Gates Foundation etc). If one of these wars is proven to be a criminal enterprise based on science fraud this automatically calls into question the legitimacy of the other war.

If the evidence in this case exposes Bill Gates’ crusade to vaccinate the world’s population as a malevolent enterprise then his other crusade to ban cows, block out the sun and restrict human activities is unlikely to be motivated by anything good.

For this reason anyone involved in the Net Zero enterprise (investors, business owners, contractors, construction workers, land owners, planners, policy makers or activists) would be wise to go through the details of this case meticulously and consider the wider implications - if only to protect their own self interests (career, social standing, reputation, financial investments etc).

And as we have stressed throughout this series, it matters little what any of us might personally believe (or wish to be true). What matters is where public opinion is going in terms of science and indeed morality (socially acceptable behaviour). You can’t sell vaccines or lockdowns to a public who no longer care about or believe in the threat of viruses. You can’t sell Net Zero policies (including environmentally destructive ‘renewables’ projects) to a public who no longer hate or fear carbon.

And if the public start to view the wars on carbon and viruses as criminal enterprises (on top of being global non-issues and pseudo-scientific nothing burgers) this adds yet another obstacle for anyone wanting to squeeze any more money out of these narratives, as well as opening them up to legal action - like this case. We will discuss this further in the next instalment.

Statement by Dr Mike Yeadon (expert witness).

In the battle of Facts vs Feelings facts are winning (boo hoo)

This case is primarily about the evidence (the science) and thanks to the invention of the internet following the science (the actual science!) is where the zeitgeist appears to be parking itself, and looks set to stay for some time - at least until enough normalcy and functionality has been restored to society that we can all start indulging in our fantasies and delusions again.

The evidence presented in this case has been successfully kept out of the mainstream media and scientific/ academic communities - proving they are (at best) pointless and incompetent and (more realistically) complicit in covering up the truth and generally casting spells over the population (tricking them into poisoning themselves). It is significant that several of the defendants work in ‘mainstream’ (AKA legacy) media.

Both Net Zero and Global Health have so far been propped up by the legacy media and mainstream science. These pillars are now crumbling and being replaced by open source science and journalism.

Nobody is under any illusion that the official ruling will necessarily be a fair one, especially given the enormous combined wealth and clout of some of the defendants. But whatever the final ruling is, the evidence (the science) is already out there in the public domain and ultimately it will be the public who will decide if the plaintiffs - and by extension the rest of the planet - are the innocent victims of one of the greatest criminal enterprises of the modern era.

And while some people are still making short term profits on the back of ‘Global Health’ and ‘Net Zero’ the majority of the population are not, and they are the ones who will ensure the science wins out in the end.

If the public review the evidence of this case and side with the plaintiffs, both branches of this global enterprise (‘Global Health’ and ‘Net Zero’) could cease to be viable business enterprises practically overnight.

They would also cease to be ‘worthy causes’ to virtue signal about, and would soon be pulled from the curriculum at the insistence of parents. The potential for rapid and total ‘narrative collapse’ is very real and very present.

Throughout this series we have shown why these narratives are crumbling anyway. This case could deliver the final death blow.

At the very least this case is likely to trigger a mass exodus from the ‘Global Health’ and ‘Net Zero’ bandwagons as everyone involved (especially at the lower levels) tries to save their reputations and avoid being personally associated with any wrongdoing, corruption or worse.

The ‘lower level people’ will be the first to be thrown under the bus as everybody tries to emerge with their reputation intact. We have already seen this with some of the defendants in this case attempting (unsuccessfully) to avoid being filmed during Thursday’s scheduled livestream. The narrative collapse is likely to get very messy indeed.

Statement by Dr Joeseph Sansone (expert witness).

To finish up, here is an edited down interview between Shannon Joy and Fiona Rose Diamond discussing the latest developments (as of 15th October).

The full interview (complete with technical difficulties) can be viewed HERE.

Coming up in the next instalment….

Making specific scientific claims to ‘sell’ a business enterprise is a high risk strategy if you are not able to substantiate those claims further down the line. This is especially true if your claims involved some kind of ‘deadly threat’ and ‘miracle solution’ which you just made up.

In the next instalment we will look at some of the specific scientific claims made by Bill Gates which now form part of the evidence being used against him by the plaintiffs in this case.

And we will compare these claims with equally specific and scientific claims which have been made by the Net Zero movement to ‘sell’ their business enterprise to the public - also based on a doomsday threat and promise of a miracle cure.

We will also consider how support for ‘Global Health’ and ‘Net Zero’ can be sustained if it becomes widely acknowledged that the people pushing these agendas onto the world are themselves intelligent, well informed anti-vaxxers who also don’t hate or fear carbon.