Welcome to part 11 in this series where we consider the collapse of ‘Net Zero’ and its social, economic and environmental implications.

Anika Sweetland

In this frank interview on the Tom Nelson podcast (video below), former energy advisor and brainwashed ‘climate’ activist Anika Sweetland discusses her new book “A Load of Bollocks - The Trillion Dollar Climate Scare”

Topics she discusses include:

- Her journey from “a brainwashed fearful child” to a “climate realist”.

- The indoctrination of children in schools and universities.

- Being addicted to mainstream media catastrophising.

- Climate Anxiety as a serious mental health condition.

- The broken promises of governments with respect to Net Zero policies.

- Using threats of climate disaster to justify socialism and one world government.

- The Fabian Society connection.

- The importance of fact checking the media.

- The documented history of official predictions which were wrong, such as the global cooling/ ice age scares of the 1970’s, the flooding of major cities by the year 2000 and the extinction of polar bears.

- The tragedy of young people with climate anxiety today refusing to have children or buy property.

- The devastating effects of climate anxiety on health (poor mental state = toxic to the body).

- The likelihood of Net Zero policies triggering blackouts in the UK in the near future

- The government fast tracking nuclear power for AI data centres in the UK, while foot dragging on new nuclear power stations for the general population (the beginnings of a two tier grid - as we have already discussed here in previous articles).

- Why life is amazing and being alive is a blessing.

- Why indoctrinated carbon-phobes are almost impossible to engage with in any kind of sensible conversation.