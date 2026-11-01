Welcome to part 11 in this series where we consider the collapse of ‘Net Zero’ and its social, economic and environmental implications.
Anika Sweetland
In this frank interview on the Tom Nelson podcast (video below), former energy advisor and brainwashed ‘climate’ activist Anika Sweetland discusses her new book “A Load of Bollocks - The Trillion Dollar Climate Scare”
Topics she discusses include:
- Her journey from “a brainwashed fearful child” to a “climate realist”.
- The indoctrination of children in schools and universities.
- Being addicted to mainstream media catastrophising.
- Climate Anxiety as a serious mental health condition.
- The broken promises of governments with respect to Net Zero policies.
- Using threats of climate disaster to justify socialism and one world government.
- The Fabian Society connection.
- The importance of fact checking the media.
- The documented history of official predictions which were wrong, such as the global cooling/ ice age scares of the 1970’s, the flooding of major cities by the year 2000 and the extinction of polar bears.
- The tragedy of young people with climate anxiety today refusing to have children or buy property.
- The devastating effects of climate anxiety on health (poor mental state = toxic to the body).
- The likelihood of Net Zero policies triggering blackouts in the UK in the near future
- The government fast tracking nuclear power for AI data centres in the UK, while foot dragging on new nuclear power stations for the general population (the beginnings of a two tier grid - as we have already discussed here in previous articles).
- Why life is amazing and being alive is a blessing.
- Why indoctrinated carbon-phobes are almost impossible to engage with in any kind of sensible conversation.
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NET ZERO! Is there a more disastrous public policy blunder on the record?
Trillions spent to get more expensive and less reliable power with devastating environmental impact.
https://rafechampion.substack.com/p/how-much-would-you-be-prepared-to
WHAT COMES SECOND?
What is the point of wind and solar on the grid?
Wind and solar capacity is not real capacity because it’s not available during nocturnal wind droughts.
https://rafechampion.substack.com/p/wind-and-solar-aint-capacity
Batteries are not the answer. 2 MINUTES
https://youtu.be/VjgDvG13Hgs
Wind and solar don’t generate enough energy to reproduce themselves.
https://rafechampion.substack.com/p/wind-and-solar-are-parasites-on-the
Germany and Britain bet the farm on wind power, especially offshore wind, and they are losing because they didn’t take account of the serious and prolonged Dunkelflauten recorded on the North Sea oil and gas platforms for 60 years.
https://rafechampion.substack.com/p/criminal-failure-of-due-diligence
The voters have to realise the threat of wind droughts, especially windless nights, and lean on the lawmakers to stop the subsidies and mandates for unreliable energy.
https://rafechampion.substack.com/p/will-windpower-heat-your-breakfast
What is the cost-benefit ratio for net-zero?
What are the benefits?
Lenin might have said that the capitalists would sell him the rope that he would use to hang them.
The Chinese are doing much better than that. They are selling us the rope that we are using to hang ourselves.
WHY ARE WE WORRIED ABOUT WARMING AND PLANT FOOD?
Throughout recorded history, the warm times were good times and in the coldest times, life was truly nasty, brutish and short.
The warming since the Little Ice Age has been unequivocally beneficial and we are still a degree or three short of the Roman Warm Period which was the best time for humans and other living things.
If we are lucky, we might get two or three degrees of warming before we turn the corner and start the downhill run into the next cold spell.
Read a good book on climate science and you will welcome both warming and increasing plant food in the air. It is greening the planet and lifting farm production.
https://www.amazon.com.au/s?k=Rafe+Champion&i=stripbooks&crid=GZ66NWUYZ193&sprefix=rafe+champion%2Cstripbooks%2C262&ref=nb_sb_noss
'They' do have previous. The $5 Trillion Cold War Hoax. Eustace Mullins.
PT Barnum said it for all time, "There's a sucker born every minute." For more than four decades, the American people have been terrorised, not by a foreign threat, but by their own government. In order for the Federal Reserve System central bankers to continue to loot the nation after the successful conclusion of the I Second World War, they had to invent a new threat. The only candidate was our erstwhile gallant ally, the Soviet Union. The central bank conspirators faced the task of continuing to mobilise the people against a terrible threat, taxing them heavily in order to save them from destruction.
Today, we are burdened by a $5 trillion national debt. Coincidentally, that is the sum we have spent on "national defence" since 1945. The World Order billionaires launched a complex, long-term plan to demonise Soviet Russia. Overnight, they would undergo a sea change, from the darlings of the American political Establishment to a dangerous and possibly overwhelming enemy. la my researches of more than fifty years, I finally located the smoking gun which exposed this conspiracy, a little known article in the August 1977 issue of American Heritage magazine, "Who Started the Cold War?" by historian Charles L. Mee Jr., editor of
Horizon magazine, and author of one of the first cold war books, Meeting at Potsdam.
https://odysee.com/@Qwinten:b/The--5-Trillion-Cold-War-Hoax.-Eustace-Mullins:f