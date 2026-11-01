Messing With Nature

Messing With Nature

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Rafe Champion's avatar
Rafe Champion
2h

NET ZERO! Is there a more disastrous public policy blunder on the record?

Trillions spent to get more expensive and less reliable power with devastating environmental impact.

https://rafechampion.substack.com/p/how-much-would-you-be-prepared-to

WHAT COMES SECOND?

What is the point of wind and solar on the grid?

Wind and solar capacity is not real capacity because it’s not available during nocturnal wind droughts.

https://rafechampion.substack.com/p/wind-and-solar-aint-capacity

Batteries are not the answer. 2 MINUTES

https://youtu.be/VjgDvG13Hgs

Wind and solar don’t generate enough energy to reproduce themselves.

https://rafechampion.substack.com/p/wind-and-solar-are-parasites-on-the

Germany and Britain bet the farm on wind power, especially offshore wind, and they are losing because they didn’t take account of the serious and prolonged Dunkelflauten recorded on the North Sea oil and gas platforms for 60 years.

https://rafechampion.substack.com/p/criminal-failure-of-due-diligence

The voters have to realise the threat of wind droughts, especially windless nights, and lean on the lawmakers to stop the subsidies and mandates for unreliable energy.

https://rafechampion.substack.com/p/will-windpower-heat-your-breakfast

What is the cost-benefit ratio for net-zero?

What are the benefits?

Lenin might have said that the capitalists would sell him the rope that he would use to hang them.

The Chinese are doing much better than that. They are selling us the rope that we are using to hang ourselves.

WHY ARE WE WORRIED ABOUT WARMING AND PLANT FOOD?

Throughout recorded history, the warm times were good times and in the coldest times, life was truly nasty, brutish and short.

The warming since the Little Ice Age has been unequivocally beneficial and we are still a degree or three short of the Roman Warm Period which was the best time for humans and other living things.

If we are lucky, we might get two or three degrees of warming before we turn the corner and start the downhill run into the next cold spell.

Read a good book on climate science and you will welcome both warming and increasing plant food in the air. It is greening the planet and lifting farm production.

https://www.amazon.com.au/s?k=Rafe+Champion&i=stripbooks&crid=GZ66NWUYZ193&sprefix=rafe+champion%2Cstripbooks%2C262&ref=nb_sb_noss

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Proletarius64's avatar
Proletarius64
9h

'They' do have previous. The $5 Trillion Cold War Hoax. Eustace Mullins.

PT Barnum said it for all time, "There's a sucker born every minute." For more than four decades, the American people have been terrorised, not by a foreign threat, but by their own government. In order for the Federal Reserve System central bankers to continue to loot the nation after the successful conclusion of the I Second World War, they had to invent a new threat. The only candidate was our erstwhile gallant ally, the Soviet Union. The central bank conspirators faced the task of continuing to mobilise the people against a terrible threat, taxing them heavily in order to save them from destruction.

Today, we are burdened by a $5 trillion national debt. Coincidentally, that is the sum we have spent on "national defence" since 1945. The World Order billionaires launched a complex, long-term plan to demonise Soviet Russia. Overnight, they would undergo a sea change, from the darlings of the American political Establishment to a dangerous and possibly overwhelming enemy. la my researches of more than fifty years, I finally located the smoking gun which exposed this conspiracy, a little known article in the August 1977 issue of American Heritage magazine, "Who Started the Cold War?" by historian Charles L. Mee Jr., editor of

Horizon magazine, and author of one of the first cold war books, Meeting at Potsdam.

https://odysee.com/@Qwinten:b/The--5-Trillion-Cold-War-Hoax.-Eustace-Mullins:f

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