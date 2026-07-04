Welcome to part 2 in this series where we consider the collapse of ‘Net Zero’ and its implications.

GO BACK TO PART 1

In this article we discuss Net Zero’s relationship to science. It’s a long one - perfect for those long summer evenings! :)

Net Zero vs science

The question of Net Zero’s relationship to science is one that rarely, if ever, gets discussed, other than to casually hand wave the topic away with the stock phrase ‘the science is settled’ which is – ironically – one of the most anti-scientific phrases ever conceived.

Life on Earth is carbon based. The Net Zero movement’s ‘war on carbon’ is being waged against the very building blocks of life. It seems odd that the foundation of all life on Earth should suddenly become the greatest threat to the planet.

The Net Zero storyline is full of improbabilities and inconsistencies when you take a step back and look at it again.

Carbon was not a problem for 4 billion years. Then a group of industrialists and technocrats announced to the world that it suddenly was a problem. This announcement came during a period of unprecedented scarcity.

Their announcement also coincided with the invention of new technologies capable of tracking individual carbon footprints and using this data to collect new taxes from everyone.

A new movement using an old template?

We will see if the Net Zero movement adhere to scientific principles and methodology later in this article. But first let’s limber up by pondering this intriguing question: If it turns out Net Zero is a not a scientific movement what kind of movement might it be?

Many people have noticed Net Zero copies a template that religions and cults have used throughout the ages but with modified language and concepts to suit today’s more technological age.

For a start they have labelled ‘carbon’ - and by extension any activity you might wish to engage in - as ‘a threat to the planet’. This burdens young people with the soul crushing idea that their everyday activities will provoke ‘disaster and calamity’.

Net Zero redefines humans as a scourge on this planet just for existing. Just for breathing (and farting).

In this way ‘carbon’ has become the new metric with which to assign ‘sin’ to today’s more secular/ multicultural population. And too much sinning will anger the sky gods and provoke their wrath (climate disruption).

But there is a way to atone for our sins. The Net Zero priest class have assured us our sins can be offset by paying money to them in the form of carbon taxes/ carbon offsetting/ carbon credits.

Paying a carbon tax to the Net Zero priest class will appease the sky gods and avert a ‘climate disaster’.

This all sounds terribly familiar.

By terrorising the masses - especially children - with threats of imminent annihilation and turmoil (floods, storms, starvation, droughts, mass extinctions) they can be effectively traumatised and subjugated making them compliant and easy to exploit through fear and shame.

Today ‘climate anxiety’ is now widespread among the youth thanks to Net Zero movement invading the classroom and mainstream culture to spread their ideology.

And through ‘carbon tracking’ and ‘carbon taxes’ their wealth can be transferred up the social hierarchy to the new priest class of technocrats as a means to avert the looming threat of a ‘climate catastrophe’.

This business model sets up a problem (carbon threatens the planet) and then encourages a state of anxiety and shame among the population in reaction to that problem. It then offers the solution to the problem in the form of carbon taxes and other changes to society promising these things will provide a path back to peace of mind and absolution.

And by gently encouraging the population to ‘reduce their carbon footprint’ the premise that carbon is necessarily bad is reinforced. Once this is accepted there will be less resistance when ‘carbon taxes’ and ‘carbon allowances’ are introduced.

The population become so distracted by their commitment to reduce their carbon footprint and pay carbon taxes to atone for their sins that they never notice or question why the Net Zero priest class themselves (like every priest class in history) are exempt from these rules and are able to enjoy a lavish and guilt-free lifestyle of private jets, mansions and mega yachts.

Whether we accept this rather sinister framing of the Net Zero movement or whether we insist Net Zero is a noble, sincere and scientifically legit movement to ‘save the planet’ in a LITERAL sense makes little practical difference because the changes to society will be the same.

The Net Zero movement have no problem informing us their policies are going to eviscerate the middle class and re-establish a chasm between the rich and poor - undoing centuries of social progress which managed to level the playing field and create a more equal and fair society.

The Net Zero movement freely admit their policies will push society back into a state of feudalism, now enforced through technology (a technocracy).

The WEF openly state ‘you’ll own nothing and be happy’ and they are confident the masses will accept this new status, just like the masses did in previous centuries.

The WEF are one of the main drivers of both Net Zero and technocracy - for they are one and the same. Their ‘Dr Evil’ style contempt for nature, life and the human race is expressed so sincerely and transparently they are beyond parody.

One almost has to admire their commitment to evil!

So whether Net Zero has any scientific legitimacy or not, the outcome of adopting their policies will be the same.

But we should still subject Net Zero and its ‘war on carbon’ to scientific scrutiny anyway.

In this clip (2 min) Patrick Moore, founder of Greenpeace, makes the scientific case that CO2 is not a pollutant or ‘our enemy’ but is in fact an essential building block of life - to be valued and celebrated!

Anther question we can ask is: do the technocrats and industrialists pushing the Net Zero narrative and a ‘war on carbon’ actually believe carbon is a threat to the planet?

If we follow the wisdom that ‘actions speak louder than words’ the answer appears to be no.

They all continue to own and use private jets and mega yachts. They continue to own and run multiple mansions, swimming pools and cars. They continue to lead lavish lives, playing golf and consuming meat. They show no signs of ‘climate anxiety’ or guilt or shame with respect to their own ‘carbon footprints’.

Their traumatising message is for the masses only.

Carbon taxes and carbon allowances will eventually make normal western lifestyles too expensive for everyone but the super rich. They will artificially raise the threshold for such things as travel, meat, property ownership and car ownership so only the super rich will be able to afford them.

Whether intended or not, Net Zero policies will act as a ‘cure’ for our modern, civilised, progressive society with its radical notions of equal rights, self determination and property rights.

Net Zero will reverse the productivity and economic activity of the last couple of centuries that has lifted millions out of poverty and created a more level, equal and affluent society for all.

Net Zero’s plans to de-industrialise the west and impose carbon taxes and other restrictions will bring back the social inequalities, misery and suffering that characterised the pre-industrial age (wealthy landlords and serfs).

Net Zero’s ‘war on carbon’ is already the most expensive/ profitable war in history.

It’s expensive for us and profitable for them. Same as all other wars.

Not only does the ‘war on carbon’ enable the transfer of wealth from the people to the handful of global corporations running the operation, it’s also a war which can never end. Even after the goal of ‘Net Zero’ emissions has been reached the war will have to continue indefinitely to maintain this unnatural status quo.

The industrialists behind Net Zero are also obsessed with replacing all of nature with artificial substitutes which they can then sell back to us at a profit.

The ‘war on carbon’ is not really a war on carbon. Carbon emissions are not really being reduced. They are just being transferred to China.

The ‘war on carbon’ may in fact be increasing carbon emissions by forcing manufacturing to occur half way around the planet, leading to increased shipping to import all the goods back again.

This is one aspect of Net Zero which is not a concern.

From a scientific and environmental perspective any increases in carbon emissions will be beneficial as carbon levels are currently well below the optimum for plant growth (refer to graph at the top of this article).

Of all the emissions humans are responsible for, carbon is the least harmful and the most beneficial. It is perhaps the only emission (other than water vapour) that is absolutely not a pollutant. Carbon is plant food and plants are food for everything else. This is why we pump CO2 into commercial greenhouses. It encourages plant growth. Carbon = life!

Human industrial activity is re-releasing (‘unlocking’) carbon which was previously locked up underground and inaccessible to plants. As a result we are seeing a greening of the planet.

The beneficial effects of increased carbon emissions (not to be confused with industrial pollution which is still bad) is a point scientists have been making for years.

You might think these scientists have already been given the opportunity to make points like this to policy makers and the general public. But so far this has not been allowed to happen.

Instead scientists have suffered decades of bullying, censorship and de-platforming because what they say contradicts Net Zero dogma and fear mongering.

In this excerpt from Climate - The Movie (2024) some of these persecuted scientists discuss how they were driven out of academia by those loyal to the Net Zero movement.

You can watch ‘Climate - The Movie’ for free here

Treating these scientists as a threat is not wrong. Science really is a threat to ideologies. That’s practically the definition of science.

Ideologues are people who promote a description of reality and look exclusively for evidence to support their world view while ignoring or suppressing all evidence to the contrary.

Scientists are people who treat all descriptions of reality as a hypothesis begging to be falsified through the unbiased application of scientific methodology.

Ideologues need you to agree with them. Scientists invite you to prove them wrong.

Science cuts through ideology like kitchen cleaner cuts through grease and this is why, for any ideology to exist in mainstream culture for an extended period, it must purge all mainstream institutions of scientists.

At the very least it must bribe them or threaten them into submission.

This is why we can fill our academic institutions with scientists or we can fill them with ideologues. But it has to be one or the other.

When they both occupy the same space it’s like having a ballet class and a hip hop class both trying to give their class in the same studio at the same time after a double booking error.

The inherent differences between ideology and science explains much of the division, disconnect and conflict we see in society today.

Our institutions today are full of ideology-orientated people competing with science-orientated people who are both trying to operate in the same space. We also see this in the classroom, the workplace, social media, the boardroom, the legal system and even in family relationships.

All too often the ideology people (who tend to be more socially dominant and emotionally aggressive) end up bullying the science people (who tend to be more chill) and ostracising them.

Once they are driven out of a space (or bullied into submission) the ideology people appropriate their scientific credentials and status - usually with a shit eating grin - and declare their ideology has become the new science.

This short video from CO2 Coalition sums up the current crisis in academia where Net Zero has now become the official ideology – replacing science - and those who refuse to convert are persecuted and removed.

This crisis is so severe our universities are now widely regarded as ideological training camps, not academic institutions.

NOTE ⌗1 ‘Climategate’ was not just about burying skeptical papers. It was a scandal where leaked emails from the University of East Anglia exposed a conspiracy among scientists to commit science fraud by falsifying the climate data to ‘hide the decline’ in temperatures because this data ran contrary to the AGW hypothesis. ‘Climategate’ was an example of audacious science fraud being used to prop up the crumbling AGW hypothesis.

NOTE ⌗2 In 2026 (after this video was made) the IPCC finally admitted RPC 8.5 model, upon which so many Net Zero policies are based, is not valid. The IPCC has essentially conceded that the ‘climate deniers’ were right all along and that the Net Zero movement is being driven by invalid models and climate alarmism.

Choosing the right mindset for the task at hand

There are many human activities where a more subjective, emotional, irrational, silly, playful or imaginative approach is entirely appropriate and beneficial - and where the constraints of science, logic, empiricism and objectivity should not be applied.

But we must ask ourselves: Do we want our energy policy, environmental policy and economic policy to be determined by science or ideology? Objectivity or subjectivity? Rational debate or diktat? Facts or feelings?

We must choose one approach or the other because we cannot apply both approaches at the same time.

Prioritising science will put us more in alignment with objective reality (a sustainable approach) while prioritising ideology will put us more at odds with objective reality (a non-sustainable approach).

The former will push our society in the direction of a functional, productive, meritocratic, high trust society with a high standard of living, a reliable energy grid and the lowest possible energy bills. The latter will turn our society into something closer to the movie ‘Idiocracy’ or ‘1984’ or a weird combination of the two where emotions and beliefs will define reality and the majority will not know how to determine what is true and what is false.

This short film from 2010 presents a fairly accurate depiction of what society will become in the near future if we take the ideological approach. Remember this is a promotional film trying to sell the concept of Net Zero to young people. The reality will be a lot more grim than this (it’s grim enough even with the positive spin).

There’s a summary of the main points below if you want to skip the video (4 mins).

The video promotes and normalises the following changes to society:

expensive energy

working from home

tightly controlled urban transport

water rationing

calorie rationing and carbon allowance controlled by your smartphone

no car ownership (only the rich can afford to own cars)

cars replaced by electric bikes and centrally controlled self driving EV taxis (each journey must be applied for in advance and can be refused based on your carbon allowance or any other reason)

oppressive 15 minute cities controlled by AI

centrally planned food with food scarcity and no choice (meat is a luxury item now)

people who don’t conform to this regime live in ghettos where conditions are even worse

all of the above is justified by the ‘war on carbon’ which has no end

Remember, this video would have been conceived nearly two decades ago. Net Zero is not some spontaneous affair being made up in real time. It has been written and storyboarded over many years, just like a movie script.

We will explore the origins of the Net Zero movement in future articles.

What happens if we choose science over ideology?

If the Net Zero movement ever decide to stop persecuting and silencing scientists and let them present their work to the public without interference – or if the public find a way to bypass the censorship anyway - it is reasonable to expect widespread agreement throughout society (out in the open where it counts) that Net Zero’s ‘war on carbon’ does indeed lack a credible scientific basis.

This is what millions of people already think, but their views are not yet represented in the mainstream culture, although the dam is now starting to burst.

Discounting those still trapped in legacy institutions (universities, mainstream media etc) it’s probably fair to say the majority of the population already regard Net Zero as a less-than-credible movement.

Having the Net Zero movement lose all scientific credibility and could potentially lead to:

some very awkward press conferences

worldwide resignations across all institutions

public apologies by those who have spread carbon-phobic views online or in the classroom

criminal charges being brought against companies that have already put shovels (bulldozers) into the ground and poured in thousands of tons of concrete at some of the world’s most precious and fragile natural habitats

the official reclassification of Net Zero as a cult (a scientific movement forecasting an ‘end of the world scenario’ which lacks a credible scientific basis is pretty much the text book definition of a cult)

the reclassification of all Net Zero’s members and supporters (Hollywood actors, celebrity scientists, youtubers, school children etc) as cult members – not in a derogatory sense, but just as a statement of fact. For many ‘cult victims’ would be a more accurate term.

Here are some of the claims made by the Net Zero movement:

CO2 causes climate warming

we are experiencing unprecedented levels of warming today

a warming trend is necessarily a bad thing

we must wage a war against CO2

As we have seen, these claims are highly contested by scientists. Many scientists have argued for years that all these claims have already been falsified by science. And they make a compelling case.

This would explain why they have been treated as a threat to the ‘climate industry’ and bullied out of mainstream society.

In this 2 minute clip Patrick Moore, who founded Greenpeace, presents the climate data showing we experienced more drastic and more rapid warming in the 1600’s than we are seeing today (please excuse the low resolution).

There was no industrial activity to speak of in the 1600’s and yet the warming trend we experienced then was more dramatic than anything we’ve experienced since.

Based on the data it’s not possible to establish a causal link between CO2 and climate warming.

There is no such thing as a ‘static climate’ anyway. The very notion that a warming (or cooling) trend is evidence of a dysfunctional or broken climate which needs ‘fixing’ by human intervention is itself unfounded. Yet this premise is a cornerstone of Net Zero ideology.

As any honest scientist will tell you ‘change’ is a defining feature of ‘climate’ and not evidence of any crisis or emergency, just as ‘quack’ is a defining feature of ‘duck’ and not a reason to call a vet or give up the right to own property.

During the last 10,000 years the climate has been more stable than the last few million years. Even the Little Ice Age and Medieval Warm Period - both of which were far more dramatic than anything we’ve experienced since the industrial revolution - were minor climate changes compared to the kids of natural variability that has occurred in the more distant past.

The fact that the occasional hot spell causes such hysteria today betrays just how stable our climate is at the moment. If ‘climate change’ was occurring to any significant degree a week of unusually hot weather would not be newsworthy, because it would already be the norm.

In this clip (3 min) Randal Carlson puts the current stable climate in context showing us periods of far greater variability (up to 15 degrees) in the past.

The implications of the Net Zero movement being rejected on scientific grounds are enormous and beneficial to all (with the exception of a handful of global corporations).

It would cure ‘climate anxiety’ among the youth which is one of the main causes of mental health problems today and liberate huge amounts of energy, resources, time and money to be redirected towards projects and causes which actually do good in the world.

It would also allow us to maintain and improve our standards of living, repair our energy grid and achieve grid stability and energy security (and cheap energy again!) within a decade.

We could end the demoralising and costly ‘war on carbon’ and enjoy living in harmony with nature again.

And we would be much better prepared for any changes to the climate (AKA ‘climate change’) if we restored conventional power stations again. We may well experience a sudden and profound climate change in the near future - it’s just that it won’t be caused by cow farts, going on holiday or owning a car.

We are certainly overdue a shift. We would be wise to hang on to our current standard of living and build an energy grid which is not affected by climate change - either warming or cooling.

One of the many inconsistencies of the Net Zero movement is their insistence that we all become reliant on wind or solar which barely function even in optimum conditions, while at the same time predicting extreme weather which will cause these technologies to become completely non functioning.

Abandoning Net Zero would be beneficial in all sorts of ways.

On the flip side, the implications of allowing Net Zero policy objectives to be fully implemented are orders of magnitude more extreme and devastating – not just to the environment but to the economy, our way of life and our future as a civilisation.

Here’s the WEF again, trying their very best to give their feudalism/ technocracy agenda a positive spin in this article from around 2020.

We will cover the practical day-to-day reality of life under Net Zero, as promoted by the net Zero movement itself, in future articles. But be assured it is not something you’d wish on your worst enemy and certainly not your own children.

Paving the way for the Cassadaga Wind Project, Cautauqua Country NY

a 40,000 acre wind site destroying forest, creeks and wetlands with 37 turbines and 30 miles of transmission lines. View a film of this destruction here

Why the scientific question matters

All over the world we are witnessing vast swathes of countryside, untouched areas of wilderness, fragile ecosystems and fertile farmland being bulldozed and industrialised at the behest of the Net Zero movement.

At the same time a mass migration is occurring which – like the science issue - rarely gets discussed, except to casually dismiss the topic.

Every week more and more people are migrating away from the official ‘climate change’ narrative and becoming either ‘climate skeptics’ or ‘climate deniers’ – another term which is anti-scientific and offensive to anyone who takes the topic of climate and the environment seriously.

Most importantly this migration is happening in one direction only.

Nobody is migrating from ‘climate denial’ back into the official ‘climate change’ movement. It is accurate to say the official climate narrative is collapsing and the wheels are coming off the Net Zero bus.

This fact is not by itself a scientific argument for or against the official narrative, but it is still significant. It will be significant to anyone thinking of investing in the ‘renewables’ industry or looking at a career in this sector.

After all, it really doesn’t matter how much you want to “…provide robust and user friendly IT solutions to address the threat posed by the ‘millennium bug’ …” if the rest of the world has already lost interest and moved on with their lives.

The ‘war on carbon’ is destined to become our generation’s ‘millennium bug’.

So while the Net Zero echo chamber might be still loud and enthusiastic on the inside the echo chamber itself is getting a lot smaller every week and outside there is a crowd of millions gathering, including many scientists who have nothing better to do than educate this crowd directly - having been kicked out of academia for wrong-think.

See Part 1 of this series to watch an interview with recovered Net Zero activist and journalist Lucy Biggers. Her story is inspiring and indicative of the shift now happening across society.

If this trend continues – and there’s no reason to imagine it won’t (humans are a lot more predictable than the climate) – it won’t be long before the Net Zero echo chamber starts to look more like a handful of devotees with their head in the sand, unaware of the crowd of billions who have now assembled and are not happy with the destruction the Net Zero movement is causing to the planet

Future generations will wonder how anyone confused Net Zero’s industrial business model with ‘an environmental movement’.

The answer is ‘sustained propaganda’.

If we are going to transition out of Net Zero the sooner we do it the less expensive, dramatic and messy that transition will be, and the less scars will be left on the countryside.

The Precautionary Principle

If there is any doubt whatsoever about the scientific legitimacy of the Net Zero movement - and even a BBC journalist would have to admit there is already far more than that - then we need to address this issue now and not bury our heads in the sand any longer and let the countryside become any more wrecked than it already has been by this movement.

Here is one example of a pumped storage hydro scheme currently being proposed for Loch Ness, Scotland.

Glen Earrach Energy are proposing a level of destruction at Loch Ness that has not been seen since the last ice age. The scheme will not only scrape the peat away down to the bedrock and drain a beautiful lochan but also blow up the surrounding hills to hollow them out and make Loch Ness itself ‘tidal’, destroying its shoreline and disrupting its thermocline, as well as disrupting the flow of the river Ness further downstream.

In many ways the scheme is more destructive to this beautiful area than the forces exerted by the ice sheets during the last ice age.

This project is in service to Net Zero and this is stated quite clearly on the front page of GEE’s own website (pictured above).

Net Zero markets itself as a scientific movement to save the planet from an imminent environmental catastrophe. Net Zero does not market itself as an anti-scientific movement, a business enterprise or as a backdoor to AI data centres or any other agenda.

If Net Zero has no scientific legitimacy then neither does this project, along with thousands of other projects and other changes to society also being proposed under the banner of Net Zero.

If these projects want to advertise themselves as something else (something non scientific, non environmentally related) they need to withdraw their applications, rebrand themselves appropriately and submit an entirely new planning application and go through the whole process again.

But if projects like this are going to align themselves with Net Zero they should, at the very least, be put on hold while a proper (unrestricted) scientific debate is had and the world gets to scrutinise the scientific legitimacy of the Net Zero movement and the much-maligned ‘carbon’ gets the fair trial it deserves.

‘Climate science’ has a 100% failure rate

It’s well documented that every prediction made by the official ‘climate experts’ has been wrong.

Every time the ‘experts’ have predicted the climate will do X it has done Y.

Their climate science and climate models have a failure rate of 100%. Even random predictions (tossing a coin) would have produced a more respectable failure rate of 50%.

There is a simple reason why these experts get it wrong every time: the climate is cyclical, climate alarmism is linear. We will expand on this point in another article.

But their 100% failure rate is not the issue. A failed prediction is not a ‘bad’ result per se.

Science is all about falsifying a hypothesis so it can be discarded and a new hypothesis tested. This ongoing process of falsification is what scientists use to get closer to a more accurate and true description of nature (objective reality).

But the Net Zero movement refuse to discard their hypothesis no matter how many times it gets falsified by nature.

They make a prediction » The climate does the opposite » They act as if their prediction was correct » They refuse to discard their now falsified hypothesis.

Scientists who point out this is not how science works are bullied, censored and removed from academia. Ordinary people who point out this is science fraud are also labelled ‘climate deniers’ and they are also bullied and ostracised from polite society.

The experts have also been caught falsifying the climate data to try and make their hypothesis look less wrong (eg Climategate).

This behaviour exposes Net Zero as an ideology, a political movement or simply a business enterprise (delete as applicable) - but whatever it is it’s the furthest thing from science.

If the Loch Ness project gets approved, a prospect which does not bear thinking about, it will employ 1000 construction workers to be housed on site (requiring a whole new ‘village’ to be built for them) and the construction phase will take a decade to complete – longer if it runs into problems, as a project of this scale is almost certainly bound to.

Will the Net Zero movement even exist a decade from now?

Given the growing backlash which is sweeping across the whole world at the moment this seems unlikely.

Perhaps Net Zero will continue as a fringe cult of true believers. But is this enough to justify a project inflicting such destruction on such a unique and iconic area?

Energy consultant Kathryn Porter is predicting rolling blackouts by 2030 in the UK unless we ditch ‘renewables’ immediately and start building new conventional power stations right away.

As soon as people start to lose their internet, heating, gaming and cooking for prolonged periods (more than 30 minutes!) they are going to demand resources be spent on building conventional power stations ASAP - not a giant ‘flushing toilet’ that takes 10 years to build, destroys an area of outstanding natural beauty and generates no additional energy.

Net Zero ideology is a luxury ideology. And we are fast running out of luxury.

Net Zero can only continue for as long as it can isolate itself from scientific reality, economic reality and practical reality.

The Net Zero bubble may have months left. Or maybe a couple of years. But no amount of hot air is going to be able to sustain it for another 10 years. Not if we begin to experience blackouts within 3 years as Porter predicts. She has offered a free consultation to any politician (of any party) to explain the situation Net Zero is putting the country in. So far none have taken up her gracious offer.

If Net Zero only exists because our institutions have been successfully hijacked and science has been marginalised, then Net Zero can only be sustained for as long as this firewall holds. When the scientists are able to breach this firewall and reach the public (or vice versa), it’s game over.

This is always the danger when attempting to appropriate science to give your unscientific movement or business enterprise more clout.

Truth will out.

If Net Zero was a Hollywood movie, we are well into the third act now (well past the plot twists and the big reveal).

The kidnapped scientists have now been found alive and well and they have handed over the USB stick containing all the real science. The posh university students are standing on their desks tearing up their ‘climate change’ textbooks while Robin Williams collects his compensation for wrongful dismissal. Tom Cruise is dangling from a helicopter trying to clear the atmosphere of aerosols which have been put there to block out the sun. And Emily Blunt is racing to uncork the cows before they blow….

But in all seriousness, it is time for this absurd ‘movie’ - this farce - to end.

The Net Zero movement have shown us they are unbeatable when it comes to indoctrinating the masses, traumatising school children into a despair, bullying scientists with integrity (and bribing the rest) so they can ‘own the science’ and control the narrative.

Bravo. Well played. Congratulations. Let’s all give them a round of applause.

Now it’s time for the responsible people (those who are not obsessed with power, money and technology) to get on with the serious business of responsible energy production and stewardship of our natural spaces. And this means having zero tolerance for any more ideology, bullying and pseudoscience.

The launch of the space shuttle Challenger was opposed at the time by scientists and engineers who warned it was too cold to launch because the o-rings did not function properly at those low temperatures.

Their warnings were ignored and the ship was lost.

Today’s Net Zero movement ignore – and actively censor - the warnings of scientists, environmentalists, energy consultants and economists. We stand to lose everything if we don’t bring science back into the equation.

There is no point in even having scientists and experts if we are going to ignore them and bully them to the margins of society.

Net Zero ideologues talk of ‘climate action’ as if it were automatically a virtue. There is no such thing as ‘climate action’. There is only the reckless and hasty implementation of a business plan involving environmentally destructive and costly technology (‘renewables’) and the systematic removal of everyone urging caution who stands in the way of these plans.

That is what ‘climate action’ means. There is nothing virtuous about it. ‘Climate action’ is eco-speak for the kind of reckless industrialisation of nature that the environmental movement used to oppose before it was hijacked by those very same interests.

Nobody can deny the huge cost of ‘renewables’ projects or the heart breaking levels of environmental destruction they are causing all across the planet, including our oceans.

But ‘renewables’ companies are not even trying to prove the scientific validity of Net Zero’s ‘war on carbon’ as part of their planning application. The scientific justification for these projects is being treated as a given.

Why?

This is not a criticism of GEE themselves or other companies like them. It is a criticism of our culture as a whole. It is in GEE’s own interests to ensure their proposal has a solid scientific basis because science fraud is not a sensible foundation for a project of such magnitude (on top of all the other factors that could potentially cause the wheels to fall off this project).

What if GEE were not proposing turning Loch Ness into a kind of giant ‘flushing toilet’, but were instead proposing a project to cover the polar ice with black soot to melt it?

Would they be under any obligation to justify such an outlandish proposal with credible science?

Would they be under any obligation to create an open platform for scientists (and everyone else) to debate the science (or lack of) behind such a proposal and submit an objection to the project based purely on scientific grounds?

Is their current proposal for Loch Ness any less outlandish than trying to melt the polar ice with black soot?

The scheme will generate no energy. It will actually be a net drain on the energy grid (as dictated by the laws of physics).

Any claims about ‘reducing carbon emissions’ are dubious when the big picture is taken into account.

And all of this is based on the premise that carbon actually is a ‘pollutant’ which ‘threatens the planet’ as the Net Zero movement claim.

But scientists argue that carbon is not a pollutant, that it is entirely beneficial, that it is actually in short supply at the moment and that the planet would benefit from having more of the stuff in the atmosphere, not less.

GEE have not addressed these scientific arguments as part of their application, nor have they demonstrated their claim (by implication) that reducing carbon is either necessary or beneficial to the environment or to society.

This is concerning for all involved given the enormous scope of this project and thousands of others like it, the enormous cost (including to the taxpayer, local businesses, local economy etc), and the fact that projects like these divert huge amounts of money and resources away from other projects and concerns.

It is also concerning because once work begins - even if it is abandoned mid project - it can never be reversed. It will become a scar on the landscape for thousands of years to come.

If you don’t find this concerning you should because only a few decades ago the official climate experts claimed we were entering a new ice age and that the only way to avert this ‘climate catastrophe’ was to cover the polar ice in black soot to melt it. They also suggested melting the ice with nuclear energy.

It goes without saying that their prediction of a new ice age by the year 2000 was wrong, just like all their other predictions have been wrong. The proposed solution of melting the polar ice (‘climate action’) was not necessary and would have been catastrophic to the environment.

Yet this was a serious claim and melting the ice caps was a serious proposal as you can see from these CBS news clips.

If you were transported back to the 1970’s in a time machine, knowing what you know today, would you join in with the climate alarmism or would you be one of those awful ‘climate deniers’?

Would you support the plans to melt the ice caps to avert this ‘climate catastrophe’ (“Net Zero ice by 1995!”) or would you oppose this kind of drastic and expensive ‘climate action’ and urge everyone to adopt the precautionary principle?

In the video clip above the scientist had enough good sense to acknowledge that deploying a very expensive and technologically sophisticated ‘solution’ to avert this ‘climate catastrophe’ might cause more problems than it ‘solved’, so we must at least give them credit for that.

Although obviously their prediction of a new ice age was false and so there was never any ‘problem’ to be ‘solved’ to begin with.

But even this degree of caution and common sense is completely missing from today’s Net Zero fanatics.

As it turned out the ice age did not materialise because the climate changed. That’s what climates do! Climate is cyclical. Climate alarmism assumes a linear and continuous trend. That is why every prediction they make is wrong. Every. Single. Time.

The cooling trend of the 1970’s (the trend that caused the ice age scare to begin with) switched to a warming trend in the 1980’s.

It is therefore accurate to say the man-made melting of the ice caps was averted thanks to climate change. Let’s say that again.

The man-made melting of the ice caps was averted thanks to climate change.

Instead of learning a valuable lesson - that the Earth’s climate is cyclical just like the tides, the seasons, the phases of the moon, menstruation, breathing and the sun’s output – the climate experts carried on predicting the end of the world, only switching their alarmism from a global cooling scare to a global warming scare.

And as we know all these new predictions were also proven wrong after a few years.

After this new round of predictions also failed to materialise (once again due to climate change) they came up with the new term ‘climate change’ so their predictions would never be wrong again.

This new term covers all possible scenarios.

‘Climate change’ means ‘climate’ in the same way that ‘tidal change’ means ‘tides’.

To suggest that ‘climate change’ is a dysfunctional state (a state of emergency, a crisis) is no different to saying there is something terribly wrong with the ocean because the level keeps going up and down.

With the bogus concept of ‘climate change’ they have redefined all natural climate cycles, and basically all weather, as a fault which needs ‘correcting’.

And they tell us the only way to correct it is with their expensive new technology and lots of new taxes.

Were it not for the changing climate the experts might have gone ahead and melted the polar ice in the 1980’s and who knows what effect that would have had on the climate? Perhaps few centuries of extremely violent and unpredictable weather, or perhaps a new ice age! No doubt our coastal cities would still be underwater today. It does not bear thinking about.

It’s hard to imagine a man-made environmental disaster greater than the one being proposed by climate experts themselves in the 1970’s, supposedly to ‘save the planet’ from the imaginary threat created by their own climate alarmism.

If we make a list of all the people who threaten the environment then ‘climate experts’ occupy the No. 1 spot.

This is why so many people – including but not limited to scientists – are warning that Net Zero is basically history repeating, except this time they are actually going ahead with their expensive and environmentally destructive technological solution (‘the switch to renewables’) and they are already deploying this technology across the entire planet, bulldozing every corner of the countryside from one horizon to the other to deploy their ‘solution’.

Remember, only 50 years ago they decided we should cover the ice caps in soot so the sun would melt them. Already they have announced plans to spray aerosols into the atmosphere to block out the sun.

This is the group who have been wrong with every climate prediction they’ve ever made.

What is Net Zero’s relationship to science?

Net Zero is built around the hypothesis: human beings are a threat to the planet on account of their carbon emissions which are warming the planet so drastically they are causing a ‘climate emergency’.

The officially stated goal of ‘Net Zero’ is to reduce carbon emissions to zero.

However, the goal of science is to falsify this hypothesis.

These two observations alone show the Net Zero movement is fundamentally at odds with science in principle. Their track record of bullying and censoring scientists and ‘owning the science’ proves they are opposed to science in practice too.

We can summarise the Net Zero movement’s relationship to science as follows:

they oppose science in principle

they persecute scientists in practice

their own in-house ‘climate science’ is a total flop

they deny the ongoing climate change that is a defining characteristic of the climate

they have been caught fudging the data to try and flatten out the climate change (most famously with the ‘Climategate’ scandal).

not only are they ‘climate change deniers’ they are active ‘climate flatteners’ (“hide the decline”) who have fudged the data to make the climate appear more static than it is so they can claim the current trends are an anomaly

all their climate predictions have been falsified by the climate itself and this has had no impact on their messaging which proves it is motivated by something other than science (ideology, profit, social engineering).

50 years ago they predicted a new ice age within our lifetimes and they wanted to melt the polar ice to avert this alleged climate emergency

Perhaps you are now beginning to understand the urgency of this question: if Net Zero does not have a credible scientific basis - and there are no shortage of scientists explaining in precise detail why it does not - then how should we define projects like the one being proposed for Loch Ness, Scotland?

If this project is not justified by science then what kind of a project is it?

A business enterprise?

A folly?

Environmental vandalism?

A very expensive art installation? (called something like: ‘human greed’ or ‘we really are the biggest threat to nature aren’t we’ or simply ‘oops’)

A wealth redistribution program?

White collar welfare? (subsidising a whole class of useless pen pushers sitting in offices in the city and occasionally venturing out to stand on a windy hilltop for half an hour holding a clipboard and wearing brand new hi viz jacket)

The cult temple to worship Al Gore and Bill Gates?

A crime scene?

If we do not ask these uncomfortable questions right now, before any more of these projects get built, then maybe our children will be asking these questions 10 years from now.

And maybe they will be seeking justice and accountability for what they have come to regard as the criminal destruction of their countryside. A countryside that each generation has a moral duty to protect and pass on to the next generation and not destroy on a whim.

How might you feel as a 20 year old living in the year 2000 if a bunch of climate experts, politicians and business interests had covered the polar ice in soot and melted it 20 years earlier for absolutely no valid scientific reason?

These ‘renewables’ projects are destroying nature and most of them will scar the land for centuries or even thousands of years to come, even if they are decommissioned.

The scientific legitimacy of Net Zero and the ‘war on carbon’ is the central question which should be at the heart of every planning application and every decision making process.

The ‘renewables’ industry is performing multiple invasive surgeries on our countryside every week. Performing surgery on a person without a scientific justification is assault. Performing surgery on nature without a scientific justification is vandalism. Both are crimes.

This is why it is in everyone’s interest - on all ‘sides’ - to debate the science openly, transparently and without restriction. And to behave like scientists, whose goal is to falsify a hypothesis, and not ideologues whose goal is to fortify a belief by encouraging ‘consensus’ (group think).

Those at the highest levels who are have rubber stamped ‘the science’ are playing us all for fools.

Stay tuned for part 3 which we promise will be shorter! :)

SUMMARY / TL;DR