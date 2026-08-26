Welcome to part 8 in this series where we consider the collapse of ‘Net Zero’ and its implications.

As promised in the previous instalment, we will continue to look at the impact of Net Zero policies on the natural environment, including human health (as we are also part of nature).

This is another long post. The email version will be truncated so please read it directly from MWN - enjoy :)

Fake Plastic Trees

In previous articles we discussed how Net Zero policies - such as the switch to ‘renewables’ - are creating an underpowered grid which is being pushed towards total collapse. At the same time Net Zero policies seek to eradicate wood burning stoves, gas and oil cookers and central heating and cars and replace them with all-electric alternatives. This is creating increased demands on an already collapsing electrical grid.

The obvious solution to these problems would be to:

Scrap Net Zero. Build some power stations.

But this is not the solution being proposed by the Net Zero movement.

Having already set up the conditions for a perpetual (and worsening) energy crisis the Net Zero movement now want to ‘solve’ this problem by rationing electricity in real time and remotely through the use of SMART meters, SMART appliances, the SMART grid and SMART cities.

Groups like the WEF (a major driving force behind Net Zero) have already made it clear that the deployment of SMART technology will allow this energy rationing to become a permanent feature (“new normal”) of life under Net Zero (see part 5).

However, there is a problem with this plan. And it’s not going away.

SMART technology produces emissions which are toxic to biological life.

This includes plants, insects, birds, cats, dogs, humans. All life. For this reason alone Net Zero’s reliance on SMART technology makes it a non-viable enterprise from the outset. How can it possibly not?

Here is an infographic for Net Zero’s proposed SMART cities. Every component of SMART cities listed here creates emissions which are biologically toxic. The basic concept and design of SMART cities makes them inhospitable environments for biological life, including humans.

These emissions cannot be reduced or contained because they are integral to the operation of SMART technology. The EMF pollution is the technology. This makes SMART technology one of the stupidest technologies ever invented.

Outside of a few isolated echo chambers (BBC, WEF, Royal Society, UN etc) the Net Zero movement is being recognised as one of the biggest threats to the environment we currently face.

This assessment is based on the science (on real world scientific evidence) and no amount of censorship and gaslighting can prevent this science from becoming public knowledge.

This long post will highlight a tiny fraction of this evidence.

Those who do not learn from history are doomed to repeat it.

It is better that we face reality now and start removing this toxic technology than carry on living in denial - putting up even more of the stuff, like some sort of addiction.

Even with the amount of SMART technology already deployed we are seeing insect and bird populations plummeting. Trees are withering and dying.

Here are some more examples of the damage SMART technology is doing to trees (see previous articles in this series for other examples).

Download the complete pdf booklet:

Tree Damage from Chronic High Frequency Exposure

More examples in this booklet:

2017 Observation Guide

SMART cities will kill all mature trees

If Net Zero ‘s SMART cities become fully implemented we can expect all mature trees to wither and die in urban areas where every lamp post, traffic light, building and wall will have multiple SMART devices attached - all emitting toxic radiation 24/7.

Speed camera killing hedge opposite.

A cell tower killing trees.

Forest Dieback

This short video documentary (below) explains one of the mechanisms causing forest dieback. Put simply, the trees act as antennas, absorbing the electromagnetic waves and conducting their energy to the ground. This electrical discharge fries the fragile root hairs and the tree can no longer sustain itself.

Examples are shown together with experiments to ground the trees with a metal rod so the electrical discharge bypasses the fragile roots. As a result the affected trees recover, at least partially.

It’s an absolute must-watch. We’ll create a resource page(s) soon and post the full thing, together with other documentaries - a good reason to subscribe!

Here is an edited down version.

Low budget, grainy documentaries like this are worth a thousand high budget BBC nature documentaries because this one is made with scientific/ journalistic integrity whereas BBC programming is thinly disguised marketing for the Net Zero industry.

In fact the only reason SMART technology has not been banned already is because of a combined effort by the scientific and media establishment to keep any credible scientific research on this topic suppressed.

Human Health

Even if you absolutely detest trees and are happy to see them destroyed these effects should still concern you. Their damage reveals a form of environmental pollution which affects humans too.

In this short clip Dr Magda Havas gives an overview of the different types of electromagnetic pollution in our environment today and their links to the epidemic of chronic ill health that has exploded over the last few decades (diabetes, cancer, anxiety, reproductive issues etc).

In the video clip she also discusses appeals by scientists and physicians on this issue (summarised below).

Since this appeal was made, a quarter of a century ago, the situation has become even more dire. Meanwhile the mechanisms of scientific censorship and SMART technology marketing have improved greatly. And the culture of carbon-phobia (stirred up by the Net Zero movement) has created the excuse to restructure our entire society into a giant SMART grid. It is no surprise that the Net Zero movement is driven by a class of industrialists who are mad about SMART technology and its potential to surveil and control society in real time and remotely (a topic for another article).

However, the creation of a SMART technology bubble (and cult) through aggressive censorship and marketing will not make the technology safe. Nothing can. All it is doing is elevating a really bad technology and placing it on a pedestal when it should really be placed inside dumpster. This will only make the crash-and-burn stage that much more dramatic when this technology is rejected worldwide for health and environmental reasons - as it will have to be.

In fact it is already beginning to be being removed from public spaces (schools etc) on public health grounds (see previous articles). The crash-and-burn stage has already begun, and even this fact is being censored.

In part 4 we heard from Eileen O’Connor who was herself part of a cancer cluster in her village after a cell tower was deployed there in the 1990’s. Back then the clusters were more apparent because cell towers were still quite sparse. Today cell towers, wifi, SMART meters and other SMART tech (all of which produce the same toxic EMF emissions) are everywhere and cancer rates are increasing. Cancer in young people is also becoming more common, whereas it used to be almost unheard of.

The only communities who have maintained their natural robust health (suffering none of the modern maladies that affect everybody else these days) are those who continue to live wireless-free and drug-free lives, such as the Amish.

The most common types of cancers today (bowel, thyroid, brain, testicular etc) coincide with where people habitually store or use their SMART phones (front and back pockets, held to the head or in front of the throat).

Habitual storage of SMART phones in bras has also caused breast cancers which perfectly mirror the shape of the device. The multi focal tumours even mirror the layout of the antennas inside the phone.

Dr Erica Mallery-Blythe explains…

As Eileen O’Connor of the Environmental Health Trust points out in the next clip, nobody in government can say who is liable for the harms caused by SMART meters. After she corresponded with them on the issue they told her they don’t know who was liable.

She discusses the issues in this interview with Richard Vobes (the interview has been edited for brevity and some additional images have been added).

Topics discussed include:

The fire hazards of SMART meters and SMART phones/ towers.

The health hazards of SMART meters and SMART phones/ towers.

Recent legal challenges won by those affected by EMF radiation.

Legal victories against energy companies trying to force the installation of SMART meters into homes.

The lack of insurance (the insurance industry considers SMART technology too risky to insure).

The lack of liability (when pressed, nobody in government can say who is liable).

Wireless radiation is currently classified as a cancer risk, with scientists recommending the risk level be elevated to the highest level (class 1).

Recent correspondence with government on these issues with links to the letters.

A document from a barrister (included in Eileen’s letter) warning that politicians can be held personally liable if they have given their approval for this technology.

EM Radiation Research Trust

It should not need stating that this kind of pollution is not acceptable and that making every facet of our daily lives (transport, commerce, energy, recreation, entertainment, communication etc) reliant on this particular technology is criminally reckless.

Insects

Studies have also revealed catastrophic insect declines over the last 30 years. This covers the exact time period that consumer wireless equipment was deployed all over the world.

Note that the Smithsonian’s headline (see below) states: ‘a combination of habitat loss, pesticide use and climate change may be behind the three-decade decline’.

This insinuation contradicts the study itself which states ‘…the researchers were not able to correlate the declines to climate change or habitat loss’.

This text has been highlighted below.

Neither the scientists who wrote the paper or the Smithsonian mention EMF pollution as a potential cause of the insect declines even though this explanation fits all the evidence perfectly.

It appears to have become official policy to never mention the harmful effects of non-native EMF, or to downplay these effects and pretend we don’t understand anything about the topic.

But we already have thousands of studies demonstrating harmful effects of all kinds. And we can observe the harm in real life, all around us. People only have to look up from their SMART phone screens and pay attention to the world around them.

We have studies going all the way back to the middle of the last century. Many were conducted by the military during the cold war. There is no shortage of studies. There is only a shortage of honest investigative journalism.

Environmental Devastation in Greece - A Case Study

Diana Kordas has noticed dramatic declines in plant, animal and insect species on the Greek island of Samos where she has been a long time resident. These declines appear to be caused by the introduction of cell towers (3G, 4G and now 5G).

The island has suffered no loss of habitat (no industrial sprawl, residential expansion etc) and no agricultural pesticides are used.

She recently wrote to RFK jnr who was recently brought into the Trump administration and seems to have been tasked with kicking the can further down the road on all issues related to public health and the environment.

Her full letter and links to her previous studies on the island are linked at the end of this excerpt.

Severe and Rapid Deterioration of the Environment due to EMR Executive Summary March 9, 2025 Dear Mr. Kennedy, My name is Diana Kordas and I am writing to you from the Greek island of Samos, where we have observed severe and rapid deterioration of the environment due to EMR (electromagnetic radiation), especially since 4G and then 5G were introduced. We have no pesticides or agrochemicals in our area, no lights, and the problems we are observing cannot possibly be due to climate change. These include the following effects, all of which I believe to be either DNA or developmental damage due to EMR: 1. Massive decline of insect species, including soil insects and pollinators. 2. Massive decline and possible extinction of many insectivore species, including birds (migratory and resident), hedgehogs, lizards and toads. Lack of food, as much as electromagnetic fields, may be driving changes in the migratory patterns of birds. 3. Massive decline in saltwater species across the board: crustaceans, mollusks, invertebrates, and vertebrates. 4. Sharp decline in rodents (some species such as voles may be extinct) and the creatures which feed on them (golden jackals, raptors, snakes, etc.) are declining as well. 5. Complete lack of soil insects, including earthworms, leading to soil deterioration. Beneficial soil bacteria are probably also missing. Soil has become acidic. 6. Wing damage and wing mutations in flies, butterflies, cicadas, and wasps, many species of which are now extinct. Miniaturization of some insects (prelude to extinction) including some butterflies, carpenter bees, bumblebees and red hornets. 7. Dramatic changes in sex ratios of certain insects where it is easy to identify the sex, such as scarlet darter dragonflies and mosquitoes; there are almost no males. This probably affects other species where it is not easy to immediately identify the sex. 8. Plants are producing seeds which are not viable and will not germinate: some wildflowers such as poppies and small orchids are dying out. So are some crops, especially leafy green vegetables such as spinach, chard and lettuce. 9. Vegetables and fruits are misshapen, oddly colored, cracked and thin-skinned. 10. Mutations in plants include misshapen flowers and plants growing to three times their normal size. 11. Some vegetable plants such as zucchini are producing very few male flowers of which a large percentage contain no pollen. Tomato crops, which can no longer be grown outdoors, may be failing due to lack of pollen. 12. Wildflowers are producing little or no pollen. ees working the plants often have empty pollen sacs, or very little pollen in their sacs. Lack of pollen may be responsible for diminishing honey production and colony collapse. In the U.S., it just recently announced that over 60% of bee colonies have died. ttps://usrtk.org/bees-neonics/beekeepers-report-catastrophic-winter-losses/ There are no studies which I know of which back up my observations, but I believe we are heading for a massive, world-wide food crisis. Many wild species including birds and reptiles are being starved into extinction. I believe it will not be long before many of the foods we eat will become impossible to grow, and those which can be grown will become too expensive to buy. On Samos, and in Greece generally, farmers are no longer able to grow many crops outdoors and are forced to grow them in greenhouses, raising the cost of production. Some crops will no longer grow at all. There has been very little scientific research on the effects of EMR on nature (soil, plants, insects, etc.)—and no field studies whatsoever—since 5G was introduced worldwide. Few of the more recent studies are any good, and none are ground-breaking. Although the principle that EMR causes DNA damage has been proven repeatedly, neither governments nor nature NGOs include EMR on their list of threats to nature (or food production). Scientists working on EMR all say that funding has dried up. Without funding, they cannot do the work that needs to be done—and done soon. I am writing to ask if you, or anyone you know, singly or together, would be willing to create something analogous to the Gates Foundation for Diseases of the Developing World, in order to fund pertinent, quality research into the effects of EMR on nature and food production. Soil conditions are deteriorating so fast, and species are vanishing so quickly, that I honestly don’t think there is time to lose. Best wishes, Diana Kordas Diana-Kordas-Letter-to-RFK-Jr

Here is her original study:

5G-causes-massive-insect-declines-on-Samos

Here is her update:

update-5g-insect-declines-samos

The non-explanation of ‘Climate Change’

Nobody denies the dramatic declines in species in recent decades, but the socially acceptable ‘explanation’ of ‘climate change’ has no basis in science and only serves to justify more aggressive Net Zero policies, including more SMART technology deployment.

This will only speed up the declines and create a vicious cycle where the root cause of environmental destruction (SMART tech) is promoted as the ‘miracle cure’ which will save the planet.

If this error is not corrected it will eventually lead to mass extinction. This is why the current culture of censorship, bullying, ‘taboo topics’, de-platforming and accusations of ‘climate denier’ (non-believer) must be stopped right away. There is too much at stake.

Also none of these behaviours have anything to do with science. They are the opposite of how science is supposed to be conducted (as we saw in part 2).

Blaming these declines on ‘climate change’ makes no sense given that CO2 causes an increase in biomass. CO2 is plant food. It helps plants to thrive - as does any increase in temperature. Even if so called ‘climate change’ was having any noticeable effect we would reasonably expect insect and bird populations to be rising.

We would certainly not expect declines of 76% over the last 30 years. We would not expect bees to become extinct in several US states as they now are. We would not expect worldwide reports of birds dropping out of the skies en masse like ‘raindrops’ and covering the streets.

By what mechanism does ‘climate change’ kill birds instantly in mid flight?

The concept of ‘climate change’ is itself nonsensical given that ‘change’ is a defining characteristic of the climate. There has never been a static climate.

Today’s climate (over the past few thousand years) has been about as static as our climate ever gets - compared to the last few million years - and this includes the recent Medieval Warm Period and the Little Ice Age where the climate changes were far more dramatic than any climate change we’ve experienced since the industrial revolution. Yet even these dramatic variations were nothing special in the grand scheme of things.

The Medieval Warm Period was far warmer than 2026’s favourable summer. When our ancestors were growing wine in the North of England and Scotland it would have felt distinctly Mediterranean (lucky bastards!) and this extreme heat (by today’s standards, but normal at the time) lasted for a couple of centuries. Does anyone believe such a warm period would have caused a dramatic decline in insects?

This unscientific (non) explanation is only parroted by scientists hoping to avoid being bullied and having their careers destroyed by the AGW/ Net Zero mob (see part 2 for plenty of examples of that).

The Elephant in the Room

Non-native EMF pollution is already 1,000,000,000,000,000,000 times (18 zeros) above the natural background levels - the levels that all life on Earth has been designed/ has evolved to live in.

‘Climate change’ is a convenient distraction from the effects of industrial pollution.

Our ancestors’ delicate lungs could not cope with the thick smog produced by factories occupying every street during the industrial revolution. And today our nervous systems (which are delicate electrical circuits) cannot cope with the thick electro-smog created by today’s SMART industrial revolution.

SMART technology is having the same effect as removing the protective atmosphere and letting in the cosmic radiation from space. The radiation which never makes it through our atmosphere is the portion of the electromagnetic spectrum now being used by wireless technology.

The SMART revolution is making our once hospitable planet increasingly in-hospitable to life. The technology at the core of Net Zero energy policies is reverse-terraforming our planet.

Boiling Frogs

The bird, plant and insect declines that have become our ‘new normal’ have no plausible explanation other than death from electromagnetic radiation - a hypothesis which fits all the evidence perfectly. The refusal by the establishment to even consider this hypothesis is itself a strong indication that the hypothesis is valid.

In addition to thousands of studies confirming this hypothesis we also have more than a century of experiments and examples of these effects in action IRL. When Marconi first began experimenting with wireless technology at the start of the 20th century he managed to decimate the local bee population. He also made himself - and later his wife - sick too.

In the book ‘The Invisible Rainbow - a History of Electricity and Life’ Arthur Firstenberg writes:

The truth was that, after a year and a half of experimenting with radio transmitters in full health at the age of 22, Marconi began to develop fevers. These attacks continued for the rest of his life. In 1904, while working on setting up a transmitter powerful enough for transatlantic communications, these fevers became so intense that they were thought to be malaria. In 1905, he married Beatrice O’Brien and after their honeymoon, they settled on the island close to a transmitter. As soon as Beatrice had settled in, she began to complain of tinnitus. After three months, she fell ill with severe jaundice. She had to return to London to give birth to a baby who only lived for a few weeks and died of “unknown causes.” During the same period, Marconi spent several months suffering from fever and delirium. Between 1918 and 1921, he suffered suicidal depression while working on a shortwave transmitter. In 1927, while on his honeymoon from his second marriage, he collapsed with chest pain and was diagnosed with serious cardiac disorders. Between 1934 and 1937, while he was developing microwave technology, he had nine heart attacks – the final one killing him at the age of 63. On the same island, at Osborne House, Queen Victoria suffered cerebral hemorrhages and died on the evening of January 22nd 1901, just as Marconi was putting a new transmitter into operation less than 13 miles away. In 1901 there were “only” two transmitters, while in 1904 there were four, making this island the most irradiated place on the planet, leaving bees no room for survival. In 1906, a survey revealed that 90% of the bees had completely disappeared for no apparent reason. New colonies were brought to the island, but these likewise died within a week.

A century on from Marconi’s poor health and bouts of depression and we now have an epidemic of cell tower workers leaving the profession due to injury, mood swings and depression caused by their exposures to wireless radiation.

And after filling classrooms with wifi, laptops and ipads we have witnessed a generation of children with depression, anxiety, mood swings with a diminished ability to concentrate or cope with life. The so called ‘snowflake generation’.

Perhaps Marconi himself was a ‘snowflake’, which is to say, a victim of radiation poisoning - a condition which we assume must be a ‘cultural’ phenomenon because so many children today exhibit the same symptoms at the same time.

But what if they are actually suffering from radiation poisoning - literally an electrical overload to their nervous system - which is, after all, a delicate electrical system. And what if they have created their own sub-culture around this condition and turned it into an ‘identity’?

The ‘snowflake’ generation were the first generation in history to have spent their entire lives - from the moment of conception - being bombarded with non-native electromagnetic radiation from wifi, SMART meters, SMART phones etc.

Before dismissing this hypothesis, consider these historical observations by Firstenberg…

5. Chronic Electrical Illness IN 1859, THE CITY of London underwent an astonishing metamorphosis. A tangle of electric wires, suddenly and inescapably, was brought to the streets, shops, and residential rooftops of its two and a half million inhabitants.

…

In the midst of this transformation, a slender, slightly deaf clergyman’s son wrote the first clinical histories of a previously unknown disease that he was observing in his neurology practice in New York City. Dr. George Miller Beard was only three years out of medical school. Yet his paper was accepted and published, in 1869, in the prestigious Boston Medical and Surgical Journal, later renamed the New England Journal of Medicine.

…

As far as the new disease that he described in 1869, Beard did not guess its cause. He simply thought it was a disease of modern civilization, caused by stress, that was previously uncommon. The name he gave it, “neurasthenia,” just means “weak nerves.” Although some of its symptoms resembled other diseases, neurasthenia seemed to attack at random and for no reason and no one was expected to die from it. Beard certainly didn’t connect the disease with electricity, which was actually his preferred treatment for neurasthenia—when the patient could tolerate it. When he died in 1883, the cause of neurasthenia, to everyone’s frustration, had still not been identified. But in a large portion of the world where the term “neurasthenia” is still in everyday use among doctors—and the term is used in most of the world outside of the United States—electricity is recognized today as one of its causes. And the electrification of the world was undoubtedly responsible for its appearance out of nowhere during the 1860s, to become a pandemic during the following decades.

…

The best way to familiarize the reader with both the disease and its cause is to introduce another prominent New York City physician who herself suffered from it—though by the time she told her story the American medical profession had been trying to find the cause of neurasthenia for nearly half a century and, not finding one, had concluded that the illness was psychosomatic. Dr. Margaret Abigail Cleaves, born in the territory of Wisconsin, had graduated from medical school in 1879. She had first worked at the State Hospital for the Insane at Mt. Pleasant, Iowa, and from 1880 to 1883 had served as chief physician to the female patients of the Pennsylvania State Lunatic Hospital. In 1890 she had moved to the big city, where she had opened a private practice in gynecology and psychiatry. It was not until 1894, at the age of 46, that she was diagnosed with neurasthenia. What was new was her heavy exposure to electricity: she had begun to specialize in electrotherapy. Then, in 1895, she opened the New York Electro- Therapeutic Clinic, Laboratory, and Dispensary, and within a matter of months experienced what she termed her “complete break.” The details, written down over time in her Autobiography of a Neurasthene, describe the classic syndrome presented nearly half a century earlier by Beard. “I knew neither peace nor comfort night nor day,” she wrote. “There remained all the usual pain of nerve trunks or peripheral nerve endings, the exquisite sensitiveness of the body, the inability to bear a touch heavier than the brush of a butterfly’s wing, the insomnia, lack of strength, the recurrence of depression of spirits, the inability to use my brain at my study and writing as I wished.” “It was with the greatest difficulty,” she wrote on another occasion, “to even use knife and fork at the table, while the routine carving was an impossibility.” Cleaves had chronic fatigue, poor digestion, headaches, heart palpitations and tinnitus. She found the sounds of the city unbearable. She smelled and tasted “phosphorus.” She became so sensitive to the sun that she lived in darkened rooms, able to go outdoors only at night. She gradually lost her hearing in one ear. She became so affected by atmospheric electricity that, by her sciatica, her facial pain, her intense restlessness, her feeling of dread, and her sensation “of a crushing weight bowing me to the earth,” she could predict with certainty 24 to 72 hours in advance that the weather was going to change. “Under the influence of oncoming electrical storms,” she wrote, “my brain does not function.”11 And yet through it all, suffering until the end of her life, she was dedicated to her profession, exposing herself day in and day out to electricity and radiation in their various forms. She was a founding and very active officer of the American Electro-Therapeutic Association. Her textbook on Light Energy taught the therapeutic uses of sunlight, arc light, incandescent light, fluorescent light, X-rays, and radioactive elements. She was the first physician to use radium to treat cancer. How could she not have known? And yet it was easy. In her day as in ours, electricity did not cause disease, and neurasthenia—it had finally been decided—resided in the mind and emotions.

…

The Renaming In December 1894, an up-and-coming Viennese psychiatrist wrote a paper whose influence was enormous and whose consequences for those who came after have been profound and unfortunate. Because of him, neurasthenia, which is still the most common illness of our day, is accepted as a normal element of the human condition, for which no external cause need be sought. Because of him, environmental illness, that is, illness caused by a toxic environment, is widely thought not to exist, its symptoms automatically blamed on disordered thoughts and out-of-control emotions. Because of him, we are today putting millions of people on Xanax, Prozac, and Zoloft instead of cleaning up their environment. For over a century ago, at the dawn of an era that blessed the use of electricity full throttle not just for communication but for light, power, and traction, Sigmund Freud renamed neurasthenia “anxiety neurosis” and its crises “anxiety attacks.” Today we call them also “panic attacks.” The symptoms listed by Freud, in addition to anxiety, will be familiar to every doctor, every “anxiety” patient, and every person with electrical sensitivity: Irritability, Heart palpitations, arrhythmias, and chest pain Shortness of breath and asthma attacks, Perspiration, Tremor and shivering, Ravenous hunger, Diarrhea, Vertigo, Vasomotor disturbances (flushing, cold extremities, etc.), Numbness and tingling, Insomnia, Nausea and vomiting, Frequent urination, Rheumatic pains, Weakness, Exhaustion. Freud ended the search for a physical cause of neurasthenia by reclassifying it as a mental disease. And then, by designating almost all cases of it as “anxiety neurosis,” he signed its death warrant. Although he pretended to leave neurasthenia as a separate neurosis, he didn’t leave it many symptoms, and in Western countries it has been all but forgotten. In some circles it persists as “chronic fatigue syndrome,” a disease without a cause that many doctors believe is also psychological and that most don’t take seriously. Neurasthenia survives in the United States only in the common expression, “nervous breakdown,” whose origin few people remember.

…

In the 1920s, just as the term was being abandoned in the West, it was first coming into use in China.19 The reason: China was just beginning to industrialize. The epidemic that had begun in Europe and America in the late nineteenth century had not yet reached China at that time. In Russia, which began to industrialize along with the rest of Europe, neurasthenia became epidemic in the 1880s.20 But nineteenth century Russian medicine and psychology were heavily influenced by neurophysiologist Ivan Sechenov, who emphasized external stimuli and environmental factors in the workings of the mind and body. Because of Sechenov’s influence, and that of his pupil Ivan Pavlov after him, the Russians rejected Freud’s redefinition of neurasthenia as anxiety neurosis, and in the twentieth century Russian doctors found a number of environmental causes for neurasthenia, prominent among which are electricity and electromagnetic radiation in their various forms. And as early as the 1930s, because they were looking for it and we weren’t, a new clinical entity was discovered in Russia called “radio wave sickness,” which is included today, in updated terms, in medical textbooks throughout the former Soviet Union and ignored to this day in Western countries, and to which I will return in later chapters. In its early stages the symptoms of radio wave sickness are those of neurasthenia. As living beings, not only do we possess a mind and a body, but we also have nerves that join the two. Our nerves are not just conduits for the ebb and flow of electric fluid from the universe, as was once believed, nor are they just an elaborate messenger service to deliver chemicals to muscles, as is currently thought. Rather, as we will see, they are both. As a messenger service, the nervous system can be poisoned by toxic chemicals. As a network of fine transmission wires, it can easily be damaged or unbalanced by a great or unfamiliar electric load. This has effects on both mind and body that we know today as anxiety disorder.

And we might add that in the wifi enabled schools and colleges of the 2010’s we renamed this condition ‘snowflake culture’.

EMF poisoning would also explain the snowflake generation’s craving for a sanctuary to escape this continuous onslaught (literally a ‘safe space’). This is something that anyone with electro-hypersensitivity will be able to relate to.

As we have seen in the videos above, trees and small plants also try to grow away from EMF radiation, as if tying to escape it. They also appear to be craving a safe space. We all are!

See Part 4 to watch interviews with electro-hypersensitive people who have had to seek sanctuary (‘safe spaces’) in rural areas to escape EMF pollution. Given the terrible effects of this type of radiation it is advantageous to be consciously irritated by it and forced to evade it. Sensitive people might live on the margins of society today, but they are much less likely to develop cancers, diabetes or other EMF-related diseases later in life as a result.

With respect to the ‘snowflake generation’, society is split between those who automatically ridicule them and those who automatically endorse them and encourage their adoption of a radical ideology and lifestyle.

But a third option would be to provide these distressed children with 6 months sanctuary in a natural EMF-free environment - spending every day in fields, streams, woods and SMART-free living areas - to see how they feel after living in such an all-natural environment.

While experiments like this could not possibly harm children, the results do have the potential to destroy the wireless industry. This might explain why there is such a push to place young people’s symptoms within an ideological framework, or just medicate them, rather than try to clean up their environment.

But the devastating effects of EMF on plants, insects and birds strengthens the ‘toxic environment’ hypothesis. Like trees, birds can’t be accused of making up their symptoms and acting weirdly just to get attention.

As Firstenberg continues:

Alfonso Balmori Marinez, a Spanish biologist, has correlated the population density of sparrows with the radio-frequency radiation values in their habitats. Sparrows cannot survive in the most irradiated places, where levels exceed 3 V/m, whereas there are still 42 birds per hectare at levels of 0.1 V/m. He has also observed a marked change in the behavior of storks, whereby stork pairs will fight instead of building the nest or incubating the eggs if they are within 200m of a cell tower. The United Kingdom classed the house sparrow as an endangered species after its population declined by 75% between 1994 and 2002 – a period that coincided with the deployment of cell phone technology. Homing pigeon breeders on several continents have found that, when released, up to 90% of pigeons fail to find their way back to the dovecote, whereas this percentage should normally be tiny. In 2000, English breeders tried to reroute a race so as to avoid cell towers, in order to give the pigeons a better chance of homing successfully. In 2004, those same breeders commissioned more extensive studies on the impact of microwaves on pigeons. In 2002, the US National Park Service issued a note to biologists studying wild animal behavior, explaining that RFID chips attached to those animals to track them with radio frequencies can radically alter their behavior due to the radio frequencies generated. In environments polluted by electromagnetic fields, robins cannot find their bearings for migration – whereas when they are in a Faraday cage, they are able to do so. An experiment on frog tadpoles reared in two separate pools within 140m of a cell tower, one without and the other with electromagnetic shielding, displayed mortality rates of 90% and 4% respectively. The same type of harmful effects are found in insects when they are exposed to the electronic smog that we encounter on a daily basis, and Dr. Panagopoulous, who has experimented on fruit flies, reports that exposure to microwaves at common levels – even for just a few minutes a day for a few days – is the worst known stressor in our daily lives, even worse than chemicals or low-frequency electromagnetic fields. Bees are also being negatively impacted, as we saw on the Isle of Wight at the beginning of this summary. Dr. Daniel Favre (Switzerland) has demonstrated that in the presence of microwaves, bees emit the sound typically heard when they swarm, which suggests that the insects want to escape the emission source. The varroa mite is generally blamed for colony collapse syndrome; however, we forget that this mite has cohabited with bees for a long time. In addition, it can often be observed that nowadays even a dead colony is not infested with parasites, even though this used to be the case “before”. The finger of blame is also levelled at pesticides – yet, as we have seen, 90% of the bees on the Isle of Wight disappeared without any pesticides having been used in that area. The true cause of colony collapse is found in human-generated electromagnetic fields, especially cell phone technology.

Read the room

In the past we used birds as an effective early warning system to alert us to toxic threats, exploiting their natural sensitivity and fragility. The ‘canary in the coal mine’ was a primitive but effective environmental toxicity meter.

Today we are not just seeing huge declines in bird populations, we are seeing city streets often covered in dead birds (and often dead bees too). They have been observed falling from the sky directly beside cell towers, congregating around walls or holding their heads underwater. Water is an effective shield from this type of radiation. Birds have also been spotted huddled around the base of tree trunks as if making use of their natural grounding effect.

Our ancestors would have used this ‘canary in the coal mine’ effect as a warning that the air was toxic. But this degree of common sense seems to be completely absent from modern humans. Neither the heads of wireless industry, politicians, scientists, environmentalists or ordinary consumers appear to have any interest in the polluting effects of this new form of man-made radiation.

As has been observed in some of the bird studies, this suicidal indifference and high degree of apathy may itself be an effect of EMF poisoning, along with general brain fog and lack of concentration.

The SMART revolution appears to have created a pathological indifference that has turned us into zombies, completely disconnected from reality, perhaps by virtue of being overloaded with an inaudible - yet still deafening - electromagnetic ‘noise’ 24/7.

Thankfully (and tragically) the health and environmental effects are now becoming so profound and so debilitating that people are finally waking up. The brief love affair with these toxic devices is coming to an end as everyone - particularly the younger generations - realise SMART device addiction has become a crappy substitute for authentic living and real time interactions IRL.

We should have come to this conclusion a century ago when this technology was still being experimented with, but better late than never!

Water

The devastating effects of EMF on water can be seen in this short clip.

New (and not so new) scientific research on water is revealing its magical properties - such as its ability to structure itself and hold information - and this is provoking a worldwide fascination with water and a growing demand for pure, natural ‘primary’ water (true spring water).

This growing interest in - and respect for - water may soon put it into a special protected category and make destroying it with EMF pollution a recognised environmental crime - no less serious than dumping toxic chemicals into a river.

This will be another nail in the coffin for Net Zero, the SMART industry, the ‘renewables’ industry and the AI data centre industry.

We are mostly made out of water. In part 4 we already looked at what happens to human blood in the vicinity of a SMART meter (or wifi or any other SMART device). Here is a reminder. It’s not pretty.

And here are some slides from another study conducted by retired environmental officer Lena Pu.

In the following slides the test subject, a school teacher, was complaining of headaches every time she set foot in the (wifi enabled) classroom. This is what the school wifi was doing to her blood.

A technology nobody wants

When people are made aware of the effects of EMF pollution on water and blood they generally don’t want wifi, SMART meters, SMART fridges or any SMART devices anywhere near their home, workplace or their children’s school.

They also don’t want to own a SMART car or ride in a SMART bus either. These vehicles will also fry you with electromagnetic radiation, and if it’s an EV it will subject you to toxic fields from the electric motor too.

But as we keep pointing out Net Zero policies will require SMART technology to be fitted absolutely everywhere and for everyone to live inside a giant microwave oven called a SMART city.

This will apparently help ‘save the planet’.

In reality, SMART cities will be so toxic everything inside them will get sick and die - insects, birds, cats, dogs, trees and people. Cities are already becoming toxic radiation zones as this video of Calgary, Alberta shows. All the trees are dying and the EMF meter is maxing out.

The problem of dead and dying trees is being solved by cutting them down. This short term ‘solution’ betrays the psychotic, anti-nature mindset behind SMART cities.

The Newcastle/ Gateshead area was a designated ‘5G testbed’ area which hit the headlines in 2018 when residents began complaining of headaches, nosebleeds and even miscarriages. Their early adoption of 5G might also explain why they have had the most aggressive tree felling policies.

Net Zero will ensure the felling of mature trees in cities, parks and eventually all urban areas.

Wireless companies are quite open about the fact that tree foliage absorbs the wireless radiation - particularly at the higher frequencies associated with the latest devices - and that this is a problem for them because it reduces their wireless coverage.

They are not concerned about blasting trees with this radiation to begin with and killing them. They see trees as obstacles in the path of their microwave transmitters and SMART grid.

By cutting down the trees in your street they not only improve their signal coverage, they also get rid of visible evidence that would alert residents to the toxic nature of this technology - dying trees.

And as trees continue to be removed from urban areas, they are now being replaced by fake plastic trees with SMART technology bolted on.

This is the kind of dystopia being ushered in by the Net Zero movement.

Net Zero is not compatible with reality (nature)

As awareness of this pollution spreads, everyone will try to migrate out of their towns and cities to live in rural areas. This goes against the Net Zero policy to herd everyone out of the countryside and pack them into the SMART cities. So this is yet another huge conflict being set up.

But rural areas are also being fitted with SMART technology making them toxic radiation zones too.

Eventually everyone will realise the only workable solution is to remove the source of the pollution (get rid of all SMART technology) so we can save the environment, reclaim our health and get on with our lives.

We will end this article with a lecture by Dr Erica Mallery-Blythe on the effects of non-native EMF on humans. It provides a good introduction for anyone who is not yet familiar with this topic.

And here is a consensus statement signed by various medical groups on the harms caused by this pollution.

2020-Non-Ionising-Radiation-Consensus-Statement

The statement reflects the consensus from the most recent, independent, expert global forums1,2,3,4,5,6 on the acute and chronic health effects resulting from Radiofrequency Radiation (RFR). The statement clarifies the medical community’s serious concerns surrounding the deployment of 5G and the continued use of RFR in public spaces. Urgent action is required to protect the health of humans and wildlife. Public Health Crisis: 1. RFR has been proven to damage biological systems at intensities below ICNIRP* guidelines. 2. Public exposure to RFR is already harmful and will rise with the deployment of 5G. 3. Exposure is unavoidable, contravening the Human Rights Act for those who do not consent. 4. Multiple international governmental health advisory groups are biased by conflicts of interest. *ICNIRP: International Commission on Non-Ionising Radiation Protection Required Urgent Actions: 1. Immediate moratorium on 5G, wireless smart metering and any other new RF emissions. 2. Establishment of public safety limits to be biologically protective against adverse health effects. 3. Withdrawal of Wi-fi, wireless phone and other RFR emissions from within / near all schools. 4. Designation of low EMR* areas to protect those who are unwell or do not consent to exposure. 5. Education programmes to inform medical professionals on EMR related illnesses / effects. 6. A zero tolerance approach to industrial influence on public health policy and assured exclusion of those with conflicts of interest from official advisory bodies.

And that’s it. We made it to the end!

Thank you for your attention :)

Stay tuned for more…