Welcome to part 4 in this series where we consider the collapse of ‘Net Zero’ and its implications.

Net Zero’s Toxic Emissions!

It’s no secret that the switch to ‘renewables’ will cause the grid to fail. This has already begun, with recent blackouts across Spain and a near blackout in the UK.

According to some lady speaking at a recent WEF convention (video below), the solution to the collapsing grid will be ‘demand management’ which is WEF-speak for energy rationing.

She goes on to explain that this rationing will be achieved using SMART technology (SMART meters, SMART appliances) which allow energy companies or the government to turn off your appliances remotely whenever the grid can’t cope - or when you’ve exceeded your weekly ‘carbon allowance’.

This is no big revelation. Most of us already understand this is one of the main reasons why SMART meters are being pushed so hard onto everyone. They will make it possible to ration energy in real time on a per-household and per-business basis and even on a per-appliance basis.

You can be sure that AI Data Centres will be kept running at full steam, even as they power down your home or business.

This woman goes on to tells us, with giddy enthusiasm, that they also intend to use EVs as battery storage to prop up the collapsing grid. As more power stations reach the end of their lifespan (and are not replaced) the energy companies will soon be forced to siphon energy from EV batteries instead.

This means energy companies will no longer serve our needs, as paying customers. Instead we will become an ASSET of the energy companies who will serve the needs of Big Tech, requiring the rest of us to make sacrifices, as befits our new role.

The next step will be to have us all running on hamster wheels to power AI.

Here is the clip.

The Net Zero movement’s carbon-phobic views and ‘steampunk’ vision of the future are disturbing enough - and completely unworkable. But there is another reason why this movement is destined to fail and it has to do with their reliance on SMART technology.

The emissions created by SMART technology are completely toxic.

SMART meters, SMART appliances, SMART cars, SMART street furniture and SMART cities all produce these toxic emissions. They emit them continuously and there is no way to reduce them because they are an integral part of the technology itself.

The situation can be summed up with two statement which cannot be argued with from a scientific perspective (of course anyone is welcome to try).

The emissions from SMART technology are so toxic to people, plants, insects and animals they will have to be reduced to zero if life on this planet is to survive. These toxic emissions are not an unfortunate by-product which can be mitigated, they are the very wireless signals that define the technology (the pollution is the product), which means the only way to reduce emissions is to decommission the technology and put it into a giant dumpster.

By the end of this article you may find yourself agreeing with these statements. We could add a third observation.

3. This technology should never have been deployed in the first place and everybody knew it. But the potential for profits and social control were too irresistible.

So here we are.

This is not news

The toxic nature of these emissions has been known for decades. It has been studied extensively since at least the cold war era. The harmful effects are not a recent revelation.

In the 1990’s and early 2000’s the topic was still treated relatively seriously by the mainstream media, even if they were guilty of ‘playing dumb’ and kicking the can further down the road.

Even the BBC was making relatively unbiased documentaries on the topic 20 years ago. These programs were full of scientists warning of the harm caused by these emissions (we’ll have a look at one of these documentaries at the end).

But this all came to an abrupt end as the wireless industry gained more control over the ‘messaging’. Over the last 20 years the health concerns and the science has been efficiently swept under the rug enabling this toxic technology to be deployed at a relentless pace with no obvious pushback at all in mainstream society.

This has given the average TV-watching consumer the impression it’s all safe and there’s nothing to worry about.

Today, the official line - now echoed by the BBC - is that this technology is perfectly safe and nobody with any scientific credentials thinks otherwise. This stance contradicts the BBC’s own journalism from 20 years ago where they interviewed many scientists who told them the emissions were hazardous to health.

It also represents a massive betrayal of the public.

Parallels can be drawn with tobacco which was also completely healthy and safe and all the experts agreed …. until they eventually admitted they had lied to our faces for years as a favour to the tobacco industry.

Truth will out

Eventually the toxic nature of EMF emissions will have to be acknowledged by all and SMART technology will have to be removed from homes, schools, public buildings, communal spaces, public transport and parks to protect public health.

This process has already started with WIFI being removed from the classroom in many countries because it was negatively affecting the health of the children, including their ability to concentrate in class (more details in a moment).

SMART Meters

But let’s begin by looking at one of the harms caused by the toxic emissions from SMART meters - a key component of the Net Zero agenda due to their ability to restrict your access to energy as well as monitor your every move 24/7.

Here we see how the emissions from SMART meters destroy the integrity of blood cells leading to deformed, broken and clumped cells. The mechanism (stripping blood cells of their negative charge) is well understood although it is not discussed in this clip.

Here’s a small compilation of news reports of people getting sick from the toxic emissions produced by SMART meters. Their reported symptoms match the data from other studies (a typical study is shown underneath). And the blood studies, like the one above, show one of the mechanisms of harm - although there are many.

SMART meters produce the same kind of toxic emissions as WIFI (microwave radiation) and WIFI has been making people sick since it was rolled out 30 years ago.

Below is a news report about children getting sick in schools after WIFI was installed. The team also perform a blinded study on a sensitive individual showing he gets heart palpitations whenever the WIFI router is turned on. When the router is switched off his heart goes back to normal.

You’ll notice these clips are all quite old. This is because the wireless industry has much greater control over mainstream media these days and also because journalistic standards - in general - have fallen through the floor over the past couple of decades.

There really isn’t any investigative journalism being done in the mainstream media these days.

Since the report was made more countries have removed WIFI from the classroom and even banned its use. This year a mayor in Italy recently removed WIFI from the schools in his city.

An absurd situation

So we are currently in a situation where SMART technology is still being promoted as the future of everything and wireless devices are still being installed into every car, home, classroom, lamp post, public library, telephone and anything else you can think of…

... while at the same time this technology is being banned and removed (much like asbestos) due to its toxic emissions.

While the technology still gets advertised as a ‘safe consumer product’ millions of people are finding these emissions make them so sick they cannot be around it. They are forced to seek refuge in the rural areas, often giving up their career and city lifestyles to do so.

This contradiction is absurd, but it makes sense when you realise half the scientific community, journalistic profession, planners and regulators have sold out and agreed to promote this technology.

This is another area in society where we now have ‘regime scientists’ and scientists operating in tandem - a topic we discussed in part 2.

The ‘regime scientists’ tell us “SMART tech is safe and there’s absolutely nothing to worry about” while the scientists tell us “SMART tech is provably toxic to all life - and here are the experiments and studies which prove it, which you are free to criticise and rebut”.

We also have a general population consisting of

thoughtful, cautious, curious individuals who are wary of new technology and concerned for their children’s health and safety (these people are generally ridiculed and dismissed)

people who are hopelessly addicted to all the latest tech, who have never given the safety of their brand new devices a second thought and refuse to look at the science

“We need SMART technology to help us fight a war on carbon”

We are told SMART meters and their ability to ration energy to individual homes in real time are necessary to ‘help reduce carbon emissions’. The assumption is that carbon emissions are bad and any emissions from SMART meters (or SMART technology in general) are good, or at least benign.

From a scientific perspective we can clearly see that carbon sustains and promotes life and EMF pollution destroys life.

The effects of carbon

The effects of (non-native) EMF

These observations are what we might reasonably expect, given that

carbon is the building block of all life on planet Earth

the kind of EMF produced by SMART technology is non-native to Earth which is why it is completely alien - and toxic - to our biological systems.

(non-native) EMF is to humans what Kryptonite is to Superman.

Brain fog, anxiety, stress, headaches, vision problems, dizziness, insomnia, depression, mood swings, irritability, ADHD, fatigue, heart irregularities and general feelings of disconnect and dysphoria are all symptoms of exposure to non-native EMF, a category which includes the unholy emissions from WIFI, SMART meters and cell phones.

These symptoms have become so prevalent over the last 30 years they have become accepted as part of the human condition, at least in the west, where every home, every car and every city is now thick with electro-smog from all the wireless gadgets.

Those who suffer these symptoms most acutely are driven by their suffering to find the true cause. And once they make the connection they usually do whatever they can to escape the electro-smog, often resorting to living in a camper van or cabin in the middle of nowhere.

At this point they find their symptoms disappear. They often report feeling relief for the first time in years. Often they feel 20 years younger instantly. They have regained the healthy (un-poisoned) state that used to be the norm 40+ years ago, before wireless devices filled our world with their toxic radiation.

As more and more people develop these symptoms - and as everyone’s mild symptoms (general fatigue, irritability, stress, anxiety etc) become more severe and debilitating - it won’t make sense for everyone to escape modern civilisation. Instead we’ll all decide it’s more sensible to just remove the technology which is causing the pollution to begin with, so we can make modern civilisation a healthy, safe and life-sustaining place once again.

As an added bonus we will be making the planet habitable for all other animals and plants again too. Wireless radiation has hit insects, birds and other small animals particularly hard. They too will be eternally grateful when we scrap this most toxic technology.

We will look more closely at the effects of wireless radiation on the natural world in future articles - including how ‘renewables’ sites are wrecking the last remaining EMF-free ‘sanctuary sites’ we have left in nature.

The electro-hypersensitive have an evolutionary advantage

The electro-hypersensitive (those who are so sensitive they find wireless emissions intolerable and debilitating) are in many ways the lucky ones. Their greater sensitivity to EMF is like being repulsed by the smell of asbestos, or being unable to drink more than a pint without getting queasy, or being allergic to cocaine. Their intolerance (and subsequent avoidance) means they are less likely to get cancer or diabetes in later life or experience premature aging.

Microwave poisoning is often called ‘rapid aging syndrome’ because it ages the body terribly. Here is a study showing a cluster of symptoms associated with rapid aging which correlate to proximity to a cell tower.

As an aside, a couple of years ago the internet was full of articles noting how Gen Z were aging faster than any other generation, with 22 year olds looking like 40 year olds. Gen Z are the first generation to have spent their whole lives bathing in microwave radiation.

EHS is not a ‘condition’

Electro-hypersensitivity is not a condition, it is an increased sensitivity to a form of toxic environmental pollution (non-native EMF radiation). These more sensitive people are literally the canaries in the coal mine.

Ignoring (or mocking) these people is about as idiotic as a bunch of coal minors mocking and ignoring their canaries after they fall off their perch.

Here is a brief talk by Eileen O’Connor who was part of a cancer cluster in a small village which had a cell tower erected in it. She went on to raise awareness of this issue and has tried to bring scientists and politicians together to get this issue properly addressed. She has worked alongside the late Prof. Yuri Grigoriev, the Russian bio-physicist who was brought in to help deal with Chernobyl.

She once asked Grigoriev which type of radiation posed more of a threat to humanity - ionising or non-ionising radiation. He said non-ionising because it was completely out of control.

This has been the briefest possible introduction to the topic of EMF pollution in relation to SMART technology. We will come back to this topic in more detail in future articles and create a resource page with full length documentaries (including sources of the video clips we have used here).

To finish up here is the first 7 minutes of a BBC Panorama documentary on this topic from 20 years ago. Note how the topic was not dismissed or ridiculed. It was treated in a serious and ‘grown up’ fashion.

The degree of dumbing down on this issue over the last 20 years has been considerable. A ‘mild’ as this documentary is, it could not get made today.

The dumbing down of this topic over the last 20 years has been necessary to prepare society for Net Zero and its idiotic ‘war on carbon’ - a war which is being fought with the aid of SMART technology.

The Net Zero movement have it backwards!

Net Zero want us to believe carbon is the threat and non-native EMF is the solution. They have it completely the wrong way round.

But to be clear, we are not suggesting they are not aware they have inverted reality.

The billionaire industrialists behind the Net Zero movement own mega yachts, eat meat and raise their children without tech (and send their children to Waldorf schools). They also get planning regulations changed to prohibit cell towers near their mansions. This all suggests they are well aware of what is toxic and what is not.

Big Tech owns mainstream media

The collapse of the BBC (and other mainstream channels) is happening because people recognise they now operate as a PR department for Big Tech. Nobody wants to watch their insultingly dumbed down and dishonest anti-human propaganda anymore.

And if they succeed in taking over youtube and forcing the algorithm to only show mainstream content then youtube will collapse too.

People want to live in harmony with nature. They want to be healthy and happy and not fight a pointless war against ‘carbon’ which will destroy the natural environment and reduce their own existence to that of a serf.

Anyone pushing SMART technology is an enemy of nature, whether they realise it or not.

The Net Zero movement have put SMART technology at the centre of their plan to redefine, reimagine and restructure society. This is why their movement is destined to be rejected by the overwhelming majority of people and on behalf of all life on Earth.

In part 5 we will look at another key component of the Net Zero agenda - Electric Vehicles!