The Environmental Impact of Electromagnetic Pollution in the Loch Ness Area and Implications for Industrial Development and Net Zero Policies

We will add a written summation / commentary at some point, either here or in a separate article.

But for now enjoy the film!

- the MWN team.

Sources and additional info

Messing with Nature

The proposed industrialisation of Loch Ness (Scotland) and surrounding area - visualised! (video)

Playing God - Part 1 - A History of Climatology (video documentary featuring the Glen Earrach proposal)

The collapse of ‘Net Zero’ is upon us (multi part series)

Part 1 - The ‘war on carbon’ is coming to an end

Part 2 - Net Zero vs Science

Part 3 - Blackouts are Coming! - with Kathryn Porter

Part 4 - Net Zero’s Toxic Emissions!

Part 5 - Making Sense of Electric Vehicles

Part 6 - Net Zero Intelligence - Tony Heller

Part 7 - The BBC’s carbon-phobic culture exposed

Part 8 - Fake Plastic Trees (includes the rest of the interview with Eileen O’Connor on SMART meters)

Books

The Invisible Rainbow - A History of Electricity and Life - Arthur Firstenberg (book)

The Body Electric: Electromagnetism and the Foundation of Life - Robert O. Becker (book)

Videos

FOREST DIEBACK CAUSED BY ELECTROSMOG – Konrad Ermer (video documentary)

Dr. Robert Brown shares his research on rouleaux formation in blood after cell phone exposure.

An Invisible Threat 2014 (video documentary)

Take Back Your Power - Smart Meter Documentary

Climate - The Movie (2023)

RESONANCE Beings of Frequency - Documentary film by James Russell

GREEN MADNESS_ The Waste and Destruction of One Industrial Wind Turbine Project

The Planet is Getting Greener, and That s a Good Thing - The Heartland Institute

BCCC Conference, Contribution 02, Lecture - D Koutsoyiannis_ H2O, CO2, Climate Change

Inside the Mind of a Former Climate Activist with Lucy Biggers

CO2 Is Nothing To Fear - Lucy Biggers

My Gift To Climate Alarmists – Tony Heller

Diagnosis, Treatment and Reversal of Electromagnetic Hypersensitivity by Erica Mallery-Blythe MD

Beyond the Briefing podcast - Loch Ness pumped storage hydro development explored

Articles

How I Was Brainwashed Into Becoming a Biased Climate Reporter

Wrong Again: 50 Years of Failed Eco-pocalyptic Predictions

Links

EM-Radiation Research Trust

2020-Non-Ionising-Radiation-Consensus-Statement

More Tree Studies (PDFs)

Tree Damage from Chronic High Frequency Exposure

2017 Observation Guide

Electromagnetic Fields Impact Tree and Plant Growth (includes many links to other studies)

Insect, bird declines

5G-causes-massive-insect-declines-on-Samos

update-5g-insect-declines-samos

Save Loch Ness campaign

SIGN THE PETITION against Glen Earrach’s PSH proposal for Loch Ness (Change.org)

Save Loch Ness - campaign website