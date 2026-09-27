The Environmental Impact of Electromagnetic Pollution in the Loch Ness Area and Implications for Industrial Development and Net Zero Policies

We will add a written summation / commentary at some point, either here or in a separate article.
But for now enjoy the film!
- the MWN team.
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Sources and additional info
Messing with Nature
The proposed industrialisation of Loch Ness (Scotland) and surrounding area - visualised! (video)
Playing God - Part 1 - A History of Climatology (video documentary featuring the Glen Earrach proposal)
The collapse of ‘Net Zero’ is upon us (multi part series)
Part 1 - The ‘war on carbon’ is coming to an end
Part 3 - Blackouts are Coming! - with Kathryn Porter
Part 4 - Net Zero’s Toxic Emissions!
Part 5 - Making Sense of Electric Vehicles
Part 6 - Net Zero Intelligence - Tony Heller
Part 7 - The BBC’s carbon-phobic culture exposed
Part 8 - Fake Plastic Trees (includes the rest of the interview with Eileen O’Connor on SMART meters)
Books
The Invisible Rainbow - A History of Electricity and Life - Arthur Firstenberg (book)
The Body Electric: Electromagnetism and the Foundation of Life - Robert O. Becker (book)
Videos
FOREST DIEBACK CAUSED BY ELECTROSMOG – Konrad Ermer (video documentary)
Dr. Robert Brown shares his research on rouleaux formation in blood after cell phone exposure.
An Invisible Threat 2014 (video documentary)
Take Back Your Power - Smart Meter Documentary
RESONANCE Beings of Frequency - Documentary film by James Russell
GREEN MADNESS_ The Waste and Destruction of One Industrial Wind Turbine Project
The Planet is Getting Greener, and That s a Good Thing - The Heartland Institute
BCCC Conference, Contribution 02, Lecture - D Koutsoyiannis_ H2O, CO2, Climate Change
Inside the Mind of a Former Climate Activist with Lucy Biggers
CO2 Is Nothing To Fear - Lucy Biggers
My Gift To Climate Alarmists – Tony Heller
Diagnosis, Treatment and Reversal of Electromagnetic Hypersensitivity by Erica Mallery-Blythe MD
Beyond the Briefing podcast - Loch Ness pumped storage hydro development explored
Articles
How I Was Brainwashed Into Becoming a Biased Climate Reporter
Wrong Again: 50 Years of Failed Eco-pocalyptic Predictions
Links
2020-Non-Ionising-Radiation-Consensus-Statement
More Tree Studies (PDFs)
Tree Damage from Chronic High Frequency Exposure
Electromagnetic Fields Impact Tree and Plant Growth (includes many links to other studies)
Insect, bird declines
5G-causes-massive-insect-declines-on-Samos
update-5g-insect-declines-samos
Save Loch Ness campaign
SIGN THE PETITION against Glen Earrach’s PSH proposal for Loch Ness (Change.org)
Save Loch Ness - campaign website